Fulham 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Sean Dyche admits specific issue cost team in Craven Cottage defeat

By Darren Plant | 22 Dec 2025 23:06 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 23:07

Sean Dyche has acknowledged that his Nottingham Forest side 'failed to ask enough questions' in Monday's 1-0 defeat at Fulham.

Forest went into the Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage having comprehensively defeated Tottenham Hotspur by a 3-0 scoreline in their last outing.

However, the East Midlands outfit struggled to make an impact in West London as a Raul Jimenez penalty just before half time proved to be the difference.

As a result, Forest remain in 17th position in the Premier League table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Dyche reacts to Forest defeat at Fulham

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Dyche was quick to admit to being disappointed with his team's lack of impact in the final third.

He said: "We got into good moments, but never really threatened - you have to ask more questions. Our goalkeeper has not had a save to make, apart from their penalty.

"Just disappointed, we had looked a threat [against Tottenham] but tonight we didn't when we got into the final third.

"Sometimes it is just a frustrating night. There was not much in the game, I don't think it was a particularly good game but you have to get something from it and we weren't able to.

"They got praise rightly for a big performance last week, but that edge, that killer instinct was not there tonight and it's a reminder if you're not at it it will go against you.

"We want to win as many games as we can and it was a good opportunity tonight. It would've been a good point. We didn't do enough to lose the game so that's the frustration. We have to do the basics better."

Can Dyche be satisfied with Forest progress since his arrival?

Dyche has now taken charge of Forest in 13 matches, recording seven wins, two draws and four defeats during that period.

Nevertheless, three of the victories have been against Porto, Malmo and FC Utrecht in the Europa League.

A total of 13 points have been accumulated from his nine Premier League games, the joint-eighth best return since October 21.

That said, victory for Forest on Monday would have provided them with the fourth-best return, only below Aston Villa, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Therefore, while Forest are closer to the bottom three than they would have liked, Dyche has many reasons for optimism ahead of welcoming Man City to the City Ground on December 27.