Mo Salah latest: Update on Liverpool forward's future after "significant" developments ahead of January transfer window

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Dec 2025 22:26 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 23:22

Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool is looking more positive after comments from Arne Slot and Curtis Jones hinted at mended relationships behind the scenes, David Lynch has insisted.

The Egyptian is away with the national team at the Africa Cup of Nations, with the winger having left Merseyside after heavily criticising both Slot and the club's hierarchy.

Pundits such as Jamie Carragher labelled his remarks as selfish, though teammate Jones revealed that Salah apologised to the squad for his comments.

Slot also said that the matter is now behind the club, and Lynch argued that the pair's comments indicate Salah is likely to remain beyond January, telling Sports Mole: "I would be surprised if he left given everything you're hearing.

"Curtis Jones talked about Mohamed Salah offering an apology to his teammates, and that was a big step. It took humility, and that's something that suggests that he wants the situation to calm down and isn't in the mood to force an exit.

"Arne Slot at his last press conference suggested that Liverpool had moved on. That was the phrase he used, and that felt significant to me, and that perhaps suggested they had buried the hatchet."

Salah has frequently been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, though he could still help push Liverpool into the latter stages of the Champions League in 2026 if he resisted any offer from teams in the division.

Mohamed Salah: Could AFCON negatively impact Liverpool star?

Salah will hope to lead Egypt all the way to the AFCON final and win the competition for the first time, especially after losing on penalties against Senegal at the last hurdle in January 2022.

There are some concerns that progressing far in the competition could negatively impact the 33-year-old, particularly as he has previously struggled to find his best form after mid-season tournaments.

Lynch was worried about the prospect of Salah struggling to get back to his world-class level after January, when he told Sports Mole: "AFCON has typically had a negative effect on Salah's form heading into the second half of the campaign.

"He has in general not been quite as good when he's come back from AFCON, which is a bit of a concern heading into the crucial parts of the season."

Salah scored eight goals and provided six assists in 25 games after returning from AFCON in the 2021-22 season, whereas he had scored 23 goals and registered nine assists in the 26 matches for Liverpool prior to the beginning of the competition.

© Imago

Could Salah replicate Sadio Mane after AFCON?

While Salah was not at his best in the months following AFCON 2021, former Reds teammate Sadio Mane excelled after returning to Anfield as a champion with Senegal.

Mane scored 10 goals in 26 games for Liverpool prior to the beginning of the competition, but he netted 13 times in 25 matches for the Merseysiders after his triumph with the Lions of Teranga.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch hoped that Salah could come back revitalised like the Senegalese forward was, saying: "We have seen evidence of a good tournament leading to improved form with other players in the past.

"I remember Sadio Mane coming back having won it with Senegal, and that seemed to give him a huge boost, and he finished that season incredibly well having not been in as good form before he left.

"You can only hope that Egypt go far, that Salah scores quite a few goals. Winning would be a good result for them, but if they can get far and he can be a big part of that, it will do his confidence no harm at all, and that could be a mental benefit for him and Liverpool."

The winger has only scored four goals and provided three assists for the Reds this term, but perhaps a strong showing in Morocco with Egypt will lead to greater confidence and improved performances back at Anfield.

