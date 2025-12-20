Mohamed Salah vs. Liverpool: Curtis Jones comments on team dynamics after forward's explosive rant

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Dec 2025 01:42

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has made an instructive revelation about Mohamed Salah ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur.

Salah, 33, made explosive remarks after the Reds' 3-3 draw at Leeds United at the start of December, pointing to strained relationships with the club and head coach Arne Slot.

While the forward was dropped for Liverpool's Champions League trip to Inter Milan, he was reinstated into the squad for last week's match with Brighton & Hove Albion, coming on to assist in the eventual 2-0 win.

Having now departed for Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt, Jones has disclosed one thing Salah did before leaving for Morocco.

Jones reveals Salah's pre-AFCON 2025 gesture to Liverpool teammates

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Jones disclosed that the Reds legend apologised for his incendiary remarks to journalists after the Leeds draw.

"Mo is his own man and he can say his own stuff," Jones recently revealed in an interview with Sky Sports News. "He apologised to us and was like, 'if I've affected anybody or made you feel any sort of way, I apologise'. That's the man that he is.

"I can only speak from me knowing Mo and how he is with us and how he acted on that. He was positive as well.

"He was the exact same Mo, he had a big smile on his face and everybody was exactly the same with him. I guess it's just part of wanting to be a winner and I don't think he will be the last.

"I get that there are certain ways you can go about things, but if a lad's fine to just be on the bench and he doesn't want to play and help the team, then I think that's more of an issue."

Will Salah's gesture heal the rift at Anfield?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

In truth, it remains to be seen whether the forward's apology will be enough to fully restore harmony between player and club.

The forward’s contribution on the pitch remains undeniable, evidenced by his crucial assist for Hugo Ekitike in the win over Brighton.

However, with Salah’s comments sparking reported renewed interest from the Saudi Pro League, his future beyond the January transfer window remains a matter of intense speculation.

Liverpool might be without their legend until mid-January — if Egypt progress far at AFCON 2025 — as they head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, hoping for some festive cheer in North London.