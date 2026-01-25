Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Qarabag FK Champions League clash: Joe Gomez, Alexander Isak latest

By Anthony Nolan | 25 Jan 2026 23:57 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 08:06

Desperate for respite from their domestic woes, Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome Qarabag FK to Anfield for their final game in the Champions League's league phase.

Arne Slot's Reds were beaten 3-2 by Bournemouth on Saturday, coming from two goals down to level the score late on, only for Amine Adli to break their hearts in stoppage time.

To make matters worse, the Merseysiders lost Joe Gomez to injury in the first half against the Cherries, leaving Virgil van Dijk as their only available centre-back given that Ibrahima Konate was absent for personal reasons.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Qarabag on Wednesday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni was signed in the summer of 2025 with sky-high potential, but he was unfortunate enough to tear his anterior cruciate ligament on his debut.

The Reds anticipate the defender's return for the 2026-27 season, when the former Parma youngster will be keen to make his mark at Anfield.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: January 28 (vs. Qarabag)

Backup forward Federico Chiesa developed a minor issue in a training session last Tuesday and was eventually withdrawn from the squad that beat Marseille 3-0 on matchday seven of the league phase.

Slot said that the Italian was "50-50" to be ready for Bournemouth, but he missed out. With that in mind, Chiesa could feature against Qarabag, though he remains a doubt.

JOE GOMEZ

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 28 (vs. Qarabag)

Gomez picked up a knock when he collided with goalkeeper Alisson Becker during Liverpool's loss against Bournemouth.

Slot mentioned post-match on Saturday that he was not sure if the centre-back would be able to train in time for Tuesday's clash, and it remains to be seen who will line up alongside Van Dijk.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Alexander Isak underwent successful surgery on a lower leg injury that included a fibula fracture, a blow that he suffered after being taken out by Micky van de Ven during Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The £125m man has had his first season on Merseyside hampered by fitness woes, and the striker is set for a couple of months on the sidelines as he recovers from this latest setback.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Right-back Conor Bradley will miss the rest of the campaign after picking up a serious knee injury against Arsenal on January 8.

The 22-year-old's surgery to fix the issue was also successful, though he is still likely to be out of action for the majority of 2026.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.