Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 26 Jan 2026 01:10

With a place in the last 16 on the line, Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Newcastle United to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday on matchday eight of the Champions League campaign.

Both sides are currently sitting in the top eight, each on 13 points, with the holders in sixth despite a 2-1 defeat at Sporting, and the Magpies sitting seventh, thanks to a 3-0 triumph over PSV.

Match preview

Retaining their Champions League crown will be a little easier for Paris Saint-Germain with a victory on matchday eight this week.

Luis Enrique’s men just regained first place in Ligue 1 last weekend, and a win on Wednesday would put them through to the last 16 of this tournament for a 14th consecutive occasion.

PSG have won five of their last six competitive encounters at the Parc des Princes, with their only defeat over that span coming in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France against Paris FC (1-0).

They have gone on to win their final group fixture at this tournament on six of their previous seven occasions and have not lost their ultimate match before the knockout phase since a 3-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in December 2017.

On Wednesday, this team could lose two home games in the group portion of this tournament for the first time since 2004.

Les Parisiens have won two of their previous three Champions League affairs versus English opposition at the Parc des Princes and have not lost a group contest at home against a Premier League side since Manchester United beat them 2-1 in October 2020.

© Imago / APL

For the first time in club history, Newcastle will feature in the knockout phase of the Champions League, assuring themselves a place in the playoffs at worst with a win on matchday seven.

Eddie Howe’s team have bigger goals in mind than that, as a win would put them in the top eight, while also ending a two-match winless run for them away from home in this competition.

The Magpies will enter this upcoming fixture with just one win from their last four matches played across all competitions, having failed to score in three of those encounters.

Only once in their previous five competitive outings away from St. James’ Park have they emerged victorious, winning at Burnley in Premier League action on December 30 (3-1).

Never have they beaten a Ligue 1 side on French soil in the Champions League, losing 2-1 at Stade Velodrome versus Marseille on matchday five.

At the same time, Newcastle have never lost to PSG in this tournament, beating them 4-1 at home in 2023, while drawing 1-1 at the Parc des Princes later that year after Kylian Mbappe converted a controversial penalty decision in stoppage time for Les Parisiens.

Paris Saint-Germain Champions League form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Newcastle United Champions League form:

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

On Wednesday, PSG will likely be missing Matvey Safonov with a hand issue, Fabian Ruiz has a knee injury, Lee Kang-in is doubtful due to a sore thigh and Joao Neves may be out because of a muscle contusion.

Having just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, Achraf Hakimi could be a game-time decision after being rested on Friday against Auxerre, Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha has a sore hamstring, Nuno Mendes has a knock, while Lucas Hernandez is eligible to return from suspension.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had their only goal on matchday seven of this tournament, while Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue came on as substitutes versus Auxerre and could both start on Wednesday.

As for Newcastle, Jacob Murphy and Tino Livramento have hamstring strains, Jamaal Lascelles is dealing with a muscle issue, while Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes are doubtful due to ankle injuries.

Despite a minor knock, we expect Howe to start Joelinton for this match while William Osula was on the bench on Sunday against Aston Villa after missing their matchday seven Champions League triumph versus PSV.

Yoane Wissa, Guimaraes and Harvey Barnes all found the back of the net for them in that encounter, while Nick Pope only had to make one stop for his fourth clean sheet of the competition.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Mayulu, Vitinha, Mbaye; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Burn, Botman, Hall; Miley, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Newcastle United

PSG have learned what it takes to come out on top in these big games, and the Magpies are still figuring out how to do that in Europe, which is why we expect the reigning champions to win a close one on Wednesday.

