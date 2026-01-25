PSG lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Champions League clash, including Hakimi status

By Joel Lefevre | 25 Jan 2026 19:01 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 19:20

Paris Saint-Germain will seek to assure themselves an automatic berth in the Champions League round of 16 with a victory on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes against Newcastle United.

For that big game reserve goalkeeper Matvey Safonov is doubtful with a hand issue, Lee Kang-in is questionable due to a sore thigh and Fabian Ruiz is dealing with a knee injury.

Achraf Hakimi could be a game-time decision, having previously missed time through injury before the Africa Cup of Nations, while being rested in their previous Ligue 1 fixture against Auxerre.

Warren Zaire-Emery has become a mainstay for Luis Enrique’s side, filling in at right-back in Hakimi’s absence, though if the Moroccan features, the versatile Frenchman could also play in the midfield.

Meanwhile, Joao Neves may miss another game with a muscle contusion, Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha is doubtful with a sore hamstring, as is Nuno Mendes because of a knock.

Lucas Hernandez is eligible to return from suspension on matchday eight after sitting out of their previous two Champions League affairs.

Over the weekend, reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue came on as substitutes, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia started on the left side with Bradley Barcola on the right.

With a fast track to the round of 16 up for grabs, we expect Barcola to rest with Dembele and Doue drawing back into the starting 11.

Willian Pacho and Marquinhos have started as the centre-back pairing in each of their previous four outings in this competition and we believe Enrique rested them on Friday to prepare them to start on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Mayulu, Vitinha, Mbaye; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

