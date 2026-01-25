Newcastle lineup vs. PSG: Predicted XI Predicted XI for Champions League clash including status of Bruno Guimaraes

By Joel Lefevre | 25 Jan 2026 19:19 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 19:35

Seeking to make the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time, Newcastle United will return to the French capital on Wednesday for a date with Paris Saint-Germain, their first against them since 2023.

Due to knocks, Eddie Howe may not have Jacob Murphy, Jamaal Lascelles, or Joelinton at his disposal on Wednesday, though the latter played on Sunday, while Tino Livramento is questionable because of a hamstring strain.

Also, in doubt for this encounter will be Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes, who are recovering from ankle injuries, while Emil Krafth is unlikely to see the field due to a knee issue.

With the team already assured, at worst, of passage into the knockout playoff round, Howe will be wary about how much time he gives a couple of players in midweek.

Along with Joelinton, Malick Thiaw and Dan Burn are one caution away from missing their next match in this competition.

Harvey Barnes has found the back of the net in two of their previous three Champions League affairs, leading the team with five in the tournament this season.

He is likely to be partnered in a front three with Anthony Gordon and Yoane Wissa, with the latter netting in their 3-0 triumph over PSV on matchday seven.

William Osula was back on the bench this past weekend in their defeat to Aston Villa (2-0) after being unavailable because of an injury against the Dutch side.

Nick Pope has conceded just once at home in the League Phase but has only one clean sheet away from St. James’ Park in this competition, when his side defeated Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 last October.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Burn, Botman, Hall; Miley, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

