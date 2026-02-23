Team News: Newcastle vs. Qarabag injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 23 Feb 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 20:00

St James' Park hosts a Champions League dead rubber on Tuesday evening, when Newcastle United and Qarabag FK reunite for the second leg of their playoff tie.

The Magpies demolished their Azerbaijani opponents 6-1 in last week's first leg, where Anthony Gordon broke records left, right and centre with his tremendous four-goal showing.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Newcastle and Qarabag.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Malick Thiaw (suspended), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Tino Livramento (thigh), Lewis Miley (thigh)

Doubtful: Sven Botman (back), Yoane Wissa (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Trippier, Botman, Burn, A. Murphy; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; J. Murphy, Osula, Barnes

QARABAG

Out: Bahlul Mustafazada (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kochalski; Silva, Bolt, Huseynov, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Jankovic, Bicalho; Montiel, Duran, Zubir