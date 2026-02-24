Crystal Palace lineup vs. Zrinjski Mostar: Predicted XI for Conference League knockout round playoff second leg

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Feb 2026 18:05 , Last updated: 24 Feb 2026 19:35

Crystal Palace could be without six players for Thursday’s Conference League knockout round playoff second leg with Zrinjski Mostar at Selhurst Park.

Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) is the latest name to enter the treatment room, joining Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh) and Cheick Doucoure (knee), while Christantus Uche is ineligible to play in the Conference League after being omitted from the updated squad.

Maxence Lacroix was forced off with a groin injury in last week’s 1-1 first-leg draw in Bosnia-Herzegovina, before missing Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League home win over Wolves.

The French centre-back is a doubt for Thursday and if he is not able to play, Chadi Riad, Jaydee Canvot and Chris Richards are all expected to line up in the back three in front of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who saved a penalty in the win against Wolves.

Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell are both set to continue as wing-backs, while Adam Wharton and Will Hughes could retain their starting spots in centre-midfield, though head coach Oliver Glasner may favour Daichi Kamada over the latter.

Ismaila Sarr, who scored Palace’s goal in the first leg, will likely operate in an advanced central role behind January signing Jorgen Strand Larsen up front, as Yeremy Pino, Brennan Johnson and Evann Guessand, who scored the winner against Wolves, all battle for the final starting spot in attack.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Riad; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Johnson, Sarr; Strand Larsen