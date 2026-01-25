PSG vs. Newcastle: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Champions League contest

By Joel Lefevre | 25 Jan 2026 18:42

There will be plenty at stake when Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United meet for a third time in their history on Wednesday, with a guaranteed place in the last 16 of the Champions League up for grabs.

These teams are even with 13 points each and in the top eight for now, with the holders in sixth despite a 2-1 defeat at Sporting and the Magpies just behind them in seventh after defeating PSV 3-0.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Paris Saint-Germain wins: 0

Draws: 1

Newcastle United wins: 2

The first time these two squared off was in the group phase of the Champions League at St. James’ Park in October 2023.

Eddie Howe’s side overwhelmed the French giants on that occasion with first-half goals courtesy of Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn to put them 2-0 up at the interval.

Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar ensured Les Parisiens would not get back into the contest with second-half strikes, handing the visitors their worst defeat in the group stage of this tournament since a 3-0 loss to Chelsea in September 2004.

For the Magpies, that was their first victory in a Champions League group outing since November 2002 when Craig Bellamy notched a brace in a 3-2 triumph over Feyenoord.

When Newcastle and the Paris club met up again in late November 2023, the English side looked to be heading for another triumph, up 1-0 until the dying stages, thanks to a goal courtesy of Alexander Isak.

A controversial penalty was awarded to PSG in second-half stoppage time, which Kylian Mbappe converted to earn his team a point.

Those two points lost proved vital, as the Magpies wound up bottom of the group with five points, while Les Parisiens finished three points above them in second.

Previous Champions League meetings

Nov 28, 2023: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Newcastle United (Champions League)

Oct 04, 2023: Newcastle United 4-1 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League)