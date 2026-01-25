Champions League Gameweek 8
PSG
Jan 28, 2026 8.00pm
Parc des Princes
Newcastle

Team News: PSG vs. Newcastle injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By |

PSG vs. Newcastle injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
© Imago

The road to the Champions League title will be a little shorter with a victory on Wednesday for either Newcastle United or Paris Saint-Germain when they square off to try and maintain their place in the top eight.

The reigning winners of this tournament will be seeking their first triumph against the Magpies with PSG sixth in the League Phase and above Newcastle in seventh on goal difference and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain

Doubtful: Matvey Safonov (hand), Fabian Ruiz (knee), Joao Neves (muscle), Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring)

Questionable: Lee Kang-in (thigh), Nuno Mendes (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Mayulu, Vitinha, Mbaye; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Newcastle United

Doubtful: Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee)

Questionable: Jacob Murphy (hamstring) Jamaal Lascelles (muscle)  or Joelinton (knock), Tino Livramento (hamstring).

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Struijk, Rodon; Bogle, Stach, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Paris Saint-Germain related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe