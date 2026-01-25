Team News: PSG vs. Newcastle injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Joel Lefevre | 25 Jan 2026 19:35

The road to the Champions League title will be a little shorter with a victory on Wednesday for either Newcastle United or Paris Saint-Germain when they square off to try and maintain their place in the top eight.

The reigning winners of this tournament will be seeking their first triumph against the Magpies with PSG sixth in the League Phase and above Newcastle in seventh on goal difference and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain

Doubtful: Matvey Safonov (hand), Fabian Ruiz (knee), Joao Neves (muscle), Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring)

Questionable: Lee Kang-in (thigh), Nuno Mendes (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Mayulu, Vitinha, Mbaye; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Newcastle United

Doubtful: Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee)

Questionable: Jacob Murphy (hamstring) Jamaal Lascelles (muscle) or Joelinton (knock), Tino Livramento (hamstring).

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Justin, Struijk, Rodon; Bogle, Stach, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin