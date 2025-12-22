Nottingham Forest transfer news: James McAtee 'decision' made by Sean Dyche amid playmaker's game-time struggles

By Darren Plant | 22 Dec 2025 14:10

Nottingham Forest have allegedly made a decision over the immediate availability of James McAtee.

During the summer transfer window, the former England Under-21 star opted to leave Manchester City in search of regular first-team football.

While a move to a Forest side competing in Europe attracted McAtee to the City Ground, the £30m transfer is yet to pay off.

The 23-year-old has made just five starts and four substitute outings under three different head coaches in Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Sean Dyche.

As a result, a move away from the East Midlands has been regarded as a realistic possibility.

Forest take McAtee stance

However, according to The Telegraph, Forest have no interest in allowing McAtee to move elsewhere during the winter transfer window.

The report stresses that even loan offers will be shunned at this point in his Forest career and with Forest having high ambitions in the Europa League.

Since the arrival of Dyche, McAtee has made three starts in the continental competition, highlighting that he has the platform to make an impression.

On the assumption that Forest qualify for the playoff round at the very least, McAtee will likely earn more starts in January and February.

With McAtee said to be continuing to show the right attitude in training and still being viewed as a long-term addition, he will stay put.

Right or wrong decision?

Despite having recently turned 23 years of age, McAtee remains with just 45 league starts as a professional.

While a further 17 starts have come in cup competitions, he has only ever been viewed as a first-choice player on loan at Sheffield United.

Constantly feeling the need to prove himself could work in his favour, yet he has rarely spent time as a professional where he can settle into a rhythm in a certain position or team.

Although McAtee could ultimately make a positive impact in this season's Europa League, there is a feeling that he needs more faith placed in him going forward if he is to deliver on his potential.