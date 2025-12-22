Preview: Ivory Coast vs Mozambique - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 22 Dec 2025 23:09

Defending champions Ivory Coast begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a Group F clash against Mozambique on Wednesday, December 24 at the Grand Stadium of Marrakech, as the Elephants look to make a strong start to their title defence in Morocco.

Both teams begin their campaigns with this fixture, with an opportunity to establish momentum in a group that also includes Cameroon and Gabon, with a strong result expected to set the foundation for advancement to the knockout stages.

Match preview

Ivory Coast arrive at the tournament carrying the weight of expectation after lifting the AFCON trophy at the previous edition on home soil, where they defeated Nigeria 2–1 in the final to secure their third continental crown, a triumph that reinforced their status as one of Africa’s traditional heavyweights and sees the Elephants return aiming to become the first defending champions to retain the title since Egypt in 2010.

Their preparation for AFCON 2025 has been largely convincing, with Emerse Fae’s side recording four wins, one draw and one defeat in their final six competitive matches before the tournament, scoring 13 goals and conceding just once, ending their build-up with a 2–0 international friendly victory over Oman after previously suffering a narrow 1–0 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

In World Cup qualification, the Elephants produced emphatic performances, including 9–0 and 7–0 home and away victories against Seychelles, a 3–0 win over Kenya, a goalless draw away to Gabon and a 1–0 home success against Burundi, finishing their qualifying matches with 25 goals scored and none conceded.

Ivory Coast’s route to AFCON 2025 qualification was similarly strong as they finished second behind Zambia in their qualifying group to seal a place at the finals, with their consistency across competitive fixtures ensuring continuity and confidence heading into the group-stage opener despite the late setback of losing key striker Sebastien Haller to injury shortly before the tournament.

The recall of experienced figures such as Wilfried Zaha and the continued influence of midfield leaders like Franck Kessie have helped maintain balance within the squad, although Sunderland winger Simon Adingra, who emerged as a breakout figure during Cote d’Ivoire’s title-winning campaign in 2023, has surprisingly not been selected.

Historically, Ivory Coast hold a clear advantage over Mozambique in competitive meetings, having never lost to their opponents across seven meetings in all competitions, winning five and drawing two while scoring 13 goals and conceding just two, with their most meetings during the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign when Ivory Coast earned a goalless draw away in Maputo before recording a 3–0 home victory.

© Imago

Mozambique enter AFCON 2025 looking to challenge history and defy expectations as they open their campaign against the reigning champions, having qualified for the tournament by finishing second in their qualifying group behind Mali to secure back-to-back AFCON appearances and continue a steady upward trajectory in continental football.

In their last six competitive matches, the Mambas recorded two wins, one draw and three defeats, scoring seven goals and conceding nine, including a defeat to Morocco in a November international friendly before playing out a 2–2 draw with Chad shortly after.

In World Cup qualification, Mozambique claimed a narrow 1–0 win over Somalia and a 2–0 victory against Botswana but suffered defeats to Guinea and Uganda, exposing defensive vulnerabilities against stronger opposition.

Chiquinho Conde’s side have never progressed beyond the group stage in their AFCON history, having previously featured at the finals on five occasions, with qualification for the 2025 edition representing continuity rather than novelty, although the challenge now is translating qualification into competitive results on the biggest stage.

Mozambique have included 42-year-old winger Dominguez in their squad for this month’s AFCON, and the veteran, if he features, would become the second-oldest player to compete at the finals after Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who was 44 years and 21 days old when he featured at the 2017 Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The squad blends experience and youth, with veteran defender Mexer providing leadership at the back alongside Sunderland defender Reinildo, while attacking players such as Geny Catamo are expected to supply energy and creativity.

Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

WDWWLW

Mozambique form (all competitions):

WLWLDL

Team News

© Iconsport

The Elephants will begin their title defence against Mozambique without one of their most influential players from the 2023 tournament, with Haller ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for FC Utrecht, and the striker has been replaced in the squad by Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand.

The squad also marks the return of midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, who has recovered from a long injury lay-off and adds leadership and experience to Ivory Coast’s midfield.

Meanwhile, winger Adingra, a key figure in Ivory Coast’s 2023 success, has been omitted from the final squad due to limited playing time and match-fitness concerns this season, while former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has also been left out for off-field reasons.

Mozambique, meanwhile, will have to contend with the absence of influential midfielder Pepo, who will miss the entire tournament after suffering a severe knee injury shortly before the squad announcement.

The Mambas have also travelled without experienced winger Clesio Bauque after the coaching staff decided to omit him for technical reasons during the final selection process.

Defensively, Conde will rely on seasoned figures such as Mexer, Reinildo, Bruno Langa and Edmilson Dove, who all bring stability and international pedigree to the backline, while the midfield blends experience and creativity through players like Guima, Alfons Amade and Dominguez, who contribute both technical quality and leadership.

In attack, Sporting Lisbon forward Catamo remains central to Mozambique’s goal threat, supported by fellow forwards Gildo Vilanculos, Stanley Ratifo, Witi and Faizal Bangal, who will be tasked with providing pace and finishing throughout the group stage.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Konan, Agbadou, Ndicka, Kossounou; Fofana, Kessie, Sangare; Y. Diomande, Diallo, Guessand

Mozambique possible starting lineup:

Ernani; Dove, Mexer, Reinildo, Nanani, Langa; Guima, Amade; Witi, Catamo, Ratifo

We say: Ivory Coast 3-0 Mozambique

Ivory Coast appear to have come of age since lifting the AFCON trophy two years ago, and Fae will be hoping to launch another memorable tournament when his side open their campaign against Mozambique on Wednesday.

History, squad quality and recent momentum all point in favour of the Ivorians in this fixture, and despite the absence of Haller, the defending champions will expect to secure a convincing victory in the clash.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.