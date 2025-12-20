Fulham lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid AFCON absentees

By Ben Knapton | 20 Dec 2025 18:35 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 18:36

Fulham head coach Marco Silva must make do without a trio of Africa Cup of Nations players for Monday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage.

The London club have waved goodbye to Nigeria trio Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi, three influential figures whose absences will leave gaping holes in the Cottagers' starting XI.

However, Fulham coped relatively well without the triumvirate in Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final with Newcastle United, only succumbing to a last-minute Lewis Miley winner in that 2-1 defeat.

Silva will likely stick with the majority of the same 11 from that showdown at St James' Park, as Harry Wilson, Emile Smith Rowe and new signing Kevin support Raul Jimenez in attack.

There were whispers earlier this week that Jimenez may have picked up a problem, but Silva shot down those rumours in his press conference and insisted that the Mexican would be fine to feature.

The hosting manager is also confident that Sasa Lukic will recover from groin tightness to partner Sander Berge in midfield, although Harrison Reed and Joshua King are on hand if need be.

Bassey's absence opens the door for Jorge Cuenca to enjoy a run in the team for a few weeks, while cup goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte will hand the gloves back over to Bernd Leno.

Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Muniz are both still recovering from thigh injuries and will miss out for the hosts.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

> Click here to see how Forest could line up for this match