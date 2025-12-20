Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla Highlights, man of the match, stats as Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe star for Real

By Calum Burrowes | 20 Dec 2025 22:48

Real Madrid emerged 2-0 winners against Sevilla on Saturday evening in the La Liga thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe's late penalty not only ensured a hard-fought win for the hosts but meant he had equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 59 goals in a calendar year.

The hosts took the lead just before half-time after a curling Rodrygo free-kick was met by the head of Bellingham who was able to glance the ball into the top of the corner.

With the lead being a slender one for the majority of the second half, it allowed Sevilla to create opportunities of their own.

However, they were helped by a red card picked up by Marcao in the 68th minute to help Real Madrid in their task to see out the game and ensure Xabi Alonso's men ended 2025 with a win at the Estadio Bernabeu.

Three points for Real Madrid mean they move to within a point of league leaders Barcelona, although they could restore their four-point gap when they play tomorrow.

As for Sevilla, their ninth league loss of the season means they remain ninth and five points outside the European places.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago

Alonso has been under significant pressure in recent weeks and will take pride in the fact that his final game before the winter break has ended with three points.

The closely fought battle between Real and Sevilla showed that his side can dig deep to get three points and with Los Blancos now a point off the top, they will look forward to resuming the battle for first in the new year.

Losing two of their first three games in December in all competitions, Real Madrid have followed up an inconsistent spell with three wins in a row to lift the mood around the club.

As for Sevilla they end the year ninth in the league with just one La Liga win in the final month of the calendar year.

However, after their dismal campaign last season, there is no doubt Matias Almeyda is steadying the ship at the club based in Seville.

They will start 2026 looking for momentum that could see them challenge for the European places.

TEAM Real Madrid VS. Sevilla HIGHLIGHTS

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Sevilla (38th min, Real Madrid 1-0 Sevilla)

Real Madrid take the lead just before the break.

Rodrygo is fouled and ends up taking the free-kick which finds the head of Bellingham who heads home to score his fourth league goal of the season.

68th min: Maraco (Sevilla) red card

Sevilla find themselves down to ten men with over 20 minutes still to play.

Maraco makes a clumsy challenge on Bellingham and is shown a second yellow card and given his marching orders.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Sevilla (87th min, Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla)

Another foul on Rodrygo and Real Madrid are awarded a penalty to seal the game.

Mbappe steps up and makes no mistake as he slots home and equals Ronaldo's historic record for 2013.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jude Bellingham

© Imago

Scoring the opening goal when his side desperately needed a break through, Bellingham is the man of the match for this one.

Along with hos goal, he added three key passes and was strong in his midfield battles that helped his side keep control of the game and ultimately take all three points.

TEAM Real Madrid VS. Sevilla MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 52.9%-47.1% Sevilla

Shots: Real Madrid 18-14 Sevilla

Shots on target: Real Madrid 8-5 Sevilla

Corners: Real Madrid 6-5 Sevilla

Fouls: Real Madrid 13-19 Sevilla

WHAT NEXT?

Both sides have now played their final game of 2025 and can enjoy a few weeks off before returning to action in the New Year.

Real Madrid will play host to Real Betis on Sunday 4 January, with three points potentially sending them top.

As for Sevilla, they will return to action on the same day and host Levante.