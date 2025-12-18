Tottenham transfer news: Spurs ‘monitoring’ Barcelona star amid ‘growing concerns’ over 29-year-old

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 13:27 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 13:28

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as a potential replacement for Guglielmo Vicario.

Since moving to North London from Empoli in the summer of 2023, Vicario has made a total of 97 appearances for Spurs in all competitions and has established himself as the club’s first-choice shot-stopper.

However, the 29-year-old has come under fire for a series of weak displays this season and was the subject of boos from supporters after his costly error led to a goal in Tottenham’s 2-1 home defeat to Fulham in the Premier League last month.

After the match, Frank said that those who booed Vicario "can't be true Tottenham fans" and labelled their actions "completely unacceptable".

Nevertheless, Vicario’s inconstant performances between the sticks have led to speculation over his long-term future as Frank’s No.1 goalkeeper heading into the January transfer window.

© Imago / osnapix

Spurs keeping tabs on Ter Stegen amid Vicario uncertainty

According to TEAMtalk, Frank is now prioritising an upgrade in the goalkeeping department amid growing concerns over Vicario, with Spurs preparing for a ‘potentially transformative’ January transfer window.

The report adds that Barcelona’s Ter Stegen is being monitored by Spurs, as they weigh up mid-season moves for a number of transfer targets.

Barca claimed a 2-0 win over Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey round of 32 and Ter Stegen kept a clean sheet in his first appearances in 212 days following a lengthy spell on the sidelined through injury.

The 33-year-old still has more than two years remaining on his contract at Camp Nou, but it is understood that Barca are open to offers for the German to ease their wage burden.

However, it remains to be seen whether Ter Stegen would entertain a switch to a Spurs side currently languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table and six points behind the top four.

© Imago / IPS

Trafford, Verbruggen also on Spurs’ shortlist

Ter Stegen is not the only name believed to be on Tottenham’s shortlist, as they have also been credited with an interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

A January deal is considered highly unlikely, though, after manager Pep Guardiola insisted that the 23-year-old will not be leaving the Etihad Stadium in the New Year.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen has also been identified by Spurs as a potential target, but they may face stern competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for his signature.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Vicario has been earmarked as a 'top target' for Inter Milan as they seek to replace stalwart Yann Sommer.