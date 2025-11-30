Thomas Frank hits out at "unacceptable" Tottenham fans following Guglielmo Vicario error in Fulham defeat

By Ben Sully | 30 Nov 2025 08:46 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 09:15

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has slammed Spurs fans who booed during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

Spurs made a disastrous start to proceedings in the home clash, conceding two goals in the opening six minutes of Saturday's contest.

Kenny Tete opened the scoring before Harry Wilson doubled the advantage following a mistake from goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The shot-stopper raced out to latch onto a loose ball, taking it to the left side of the box before clearing the ball straight to Josh King, who laid it off for Wilson to whip into the empty net.

Mohammed Kudus pulled a goal back just before the hour mark, but Spurs were unable to find an equaliser as they fell to a narrow defeat.

Vicario's ill-advised clearance leads to Harry Wilson whipping in a delightful goal to put Fulham two ahead against Spurs ? pic.twitter.com/zpza2FW0hk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 29, 2025

Frank hits out at booing Spurs fans

Some Spurs fans booed when the ball went to Vicario after the Wilson goal, before the hosts were also booed off at half time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Frank was left disappointed by the reaction, insisting those who booed during the game "can't be true Tottenham fans".

"I heard some of our fans apparently booed the incident and booed after, which, in my opinion, is completely unacceptable," Frank told BBC Sport.

"[They] can't be true Tottenham fans that do that. Fair enough booing after the game, no problem, but when we are playing, we are supporting each other, we are behind each other going forward."

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

What did Vicario say after the match?

Vicario explained after the match that he cannot influence how supporters react to in-game situations.

"Look it’s part of football," Vicario told Sky Sports. "It’s part of football, so I am a big man, I am quite older.

"We cannot be influenced for which is the situation in the stands. The fans have the right to do what they think and probably it is on us to stay more calm and focus more on ourselves because we know which is our game plan and which is our strengths.

"We are lacking a little bit composure to oveturn the result. Today it is a bad defeat and tough to accept."

Vicario will have to quickly put his error behind him as Tottenham turn their focus to Tuesday's Premier League away clash against Newcastle United.

Spurs will be desperate to return to winning ways after failing to win any of their last four competitive matches.