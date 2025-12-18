Preview: Kilmarnock vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Dec 2025 13:17

Kilmarnock will aim to end a miserable 10-game winless streak when they take on Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The hosts are 11th in the standings with 12 points from 17 matches, while the visitors are seventh in the table with 21 points from 17 fixtures.

Match preview

Kilmarnock initially had an encouraging start to life under new manager Stuart Kettlewell, remaining undefeated in normal time in their first nine matches of the campaign.

Killie won three and drew one of their four Scottish League Cup group games, followed by advancing past Dundee United in the second round, while they also drew all of their opening four league fixtures.

Kettlewell eventually suffered his first defeat of the campaign on matchday five against Celtic, followed by their elimination from the cup to St Mirren.

While Kilmarnock initially bounced back with two straight wins, they have since endured a disastrous run of 10 games without a victory, featuring eight defeats and just two draws in that time.

As a result, Killie have dropped to 11th in the Scottish Premiership standings with just 12 points from 17 games, leaving them narrowly three points above Livingston and a point behind 10th-placed Dundee.

Hoping to both end their dismal winless run and potentially climb out of the bottom two, depending on Dundee and St Mirren's results, Kilmarnock will look to claim all three points on Saturday.

While Falkirk will be favourites given their league standing, impressively sitting seventh in the table with 21 points from 17 fixtures, the Bairns have seen their form take a turn for the worse in recent weeks.

John McGlynn's side initially faced a challenging start to life back in the top flight after last year's promotion, winning only one of their first seven league games - alongside three defeats and three draws.

Falkirk then went on a significantly improved run of four wins, three draws and only one loss in their next eight, but they have since lost back-to-back matches against Hibernian and Hearts.

While the Bairns were underdogs heading into each of those eventual defeats, Falkirk are now without a win in their last four games, and they will be hoping to avoid extending that run any further.

McGlynn's side will look to draw confidence from their meeting with Kilmarnock earlier in the campaign, in which Falkirk won 3-1 thanks to goals from Ethan Williams, Ross MacIver and Calvin Miller.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

L L D D L L

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

L L D D L L

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

L L D D W D

Falkirk form (all competitions):

L L D D W D

Team News

Kilmarnock will be unable to call upon Djenairo Daniels, Jamie Brandon, Kyle Magennis, Matthew Kennedy and Max Stryjek due to injury issues.

Tyreece John-Jules scored Killie's only goal in the defeat to Saturday's opponents back in November, and after scoring his second goal for the club last weekend, the striker will look to make the difference against Falkirk here.

As for Falkirk, Aidan Nesbitt, Coll Donaldson, Gary Oliver, Jamie Sneddon, Keelan Adams, Lewis Neilson, Ross MacIver and Thomas Lang are out of action due to injury issues.

After suffering back-to-back defeats, McGlynn could look to make changes to his starting team against Kilmarnock.

Brian Graham and Ethan Williams could come into the starting attack, while Dylan Tait may partner Brad Spencer in the middle of the park.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Oluwayemi; Brown, Stanger, Mayo, Deas, Thompson; Lyons, Polworth, Lowery; John-Jules, Anderson

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Lissah, Allan, Henderson, Hart; Spencer, Tait; Wilson, Miller, Williams; Graham

We say: Kilmarnock 0-2 Falkirk

Falkirk may have lost their last two games, but they remain the favourites heading into this game against a Kilmarnock side that have failed to win any of their last 10 league outings.

The visitors secured a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture in November, and we expect a similarly controlling victory for Falkirk in this one.

