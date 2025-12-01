Preview: Hearts vs Kilmarnock - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 01 Dec 2025 14:52 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 15:42

Hearts will aim to get back to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership when they take on faltering Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

The hosts have now failed to win any of their last three league outings, while the visitors are without a win in their last seven league fixtures.

Match preview

Hearts endured their worst season since returning to the Scottish Premiership in 2021-22, slipping from two third-placed finishes and one fourth-placed finish to a disappointing seventh last term.

The Jambos responded brilliantly under new manager Derek McInnes at the beginning of this season, though, as they remained unbeaten in normal time in their opening 17 games across all competitions - although they did suffer elimination from the Scottish League Cup during that run, losing 5-4 on penalties to St Mirren in the second round.

Their phenomenal start to the campaign saw Hearts secure nine wins and three draws in their first 11 league matches, leaving them at the top of the standings, but their recent form has allowed Celtic to rapidly close the gap.

Following a 3-1 win against the champions on matchday nine, Hearts moved eight points clear at the top of the table, but only one win, three draws and one defeat has allowed Celtic to close the gap to just two points, while the Bhoys also hold a game in hand over the Jambos.

McInnes' side will be eager to get back to winning ways following that underwhelming run, which includes three straight games without a triumph coming into this one, and they will be confident of doing so as they face Kilmarnock.

Killie actually remained unbeaten in their opening four Scottish Premiership fixtures, with four draws, while they managed two wins, four draws and only one loss in their first seven league matches under new boss Stuart Kettlewell.

However, their matchday seven win against St Mirren proved to be their last, as Killie have subsequently gone seven fixtures without a triumph, including a disastrous run of six straight defeats.

Kilmarnock did end that losing streak by drawing 1-1 with Dundee United at the weekend, and they will be hoping to go one better by recording a first victory since early October on Wednesday.

Killie have, however, struggled in this fixture in recent meetings, suffering three straight losses to the Jambos.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

D L D W D W

Hearts form (all competitions):

D L D W D W

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

D L L L L L

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

D L L L L L

Team News

Hearts remain without the availability of Beni Baningime, Calem Nieuwenhof and Finlay Pollock due to ongoing injury issues.

After three straight matches without a win, McInnes could look to make changes to his starting team in search of a triumph against Killie.

Christian Borchgrevink, Pierre Landry Kabore and Alan Forrest could come into the starting 11 as a result.

As for Kilmarnock, Djenairo Daniels, Jamie Brandon, Kyle Magennis, Matthew Kennedy and Max Stryjek are all injured.

Given Kilmarnock finally ended their six-game losing run with a draw to Dundee United at the weekend, Kettlewell may decide to name the same team here, including goalscorer Bruce Anderson.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Borchgrevink, Halkett, Findlay, Kingsley; Milne, Spittal, Devlin, Forrest; Kabore, Shankland

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Oluwayemi; Brown, Mayo, Deas; Brown, Watson, Lyons, Thompson; Anderson, Watkins, Tiffoney

We say: Hearts 2-0 Kilmarnock

Hearts' form may have taken a turn for the worse, but they are still undoubtedly the stronger side than a Kilmarnock who have gone seven games without a win heading into this one.

Furthermore, Hearts have won all three of their last meetings with Killie, and we are backing them to extend that run with another triumph on Wednesday.

