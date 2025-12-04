Preview: Kilmarnock vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Dec 2025 12:36 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 13:15

Kilmarnock and Rangers, both in search of streak-snapping victories, will come together on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

Killie are without a win in all of their last eight matches, while the Gers have drawn all of their last three outings.

Match preview

Kilmarnock endured a difficult 2024-25 campaign, dropping from a fourth-placed finish the prior season to ninth in the standings, while manager Derek McInnes also departed at the end of the term after over three years at the helm.

Stuart Kettlewell was appointed as the successor to McInnes, who joined Hearts, and the new boss enjoyed a positive start to life at Rugby Park, remaining undefeated in normal time in his first nine matches.

Killie progressed through to the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup and drew their first four Scottish Premiership fixtures during that run, before it was eventually ended with a 2-1 defeat to Celtic on matchday five of the league campaign, followed by suffering elimination from the cup at the hands of St Mirren.

While they initially bounced back with two consecutive league wins, Kilmarnock have failed to win any of their subsequent eight fixtures, including a devastating six-game losing streak.

Kettlewell has stopped his side's losing run in their most recent outings, recording back-to-back draws with Dundee United and Hearts - scoring a 90th-minute equaliser in that clash - but he will now be hoping for a much-needed win.

However, Kilmarnock will face another trying test on Saturday as they welcome Rangers to Rugby Park, although the Gers are also facing a difficult period heading into the clash.

The Gers' campaign has been defined by difficulty and disaster, with former boss Russell Martin enduring a miserable start to the season before eventually being dismissed in early October.

Martin, who was hired during the summer, recorded five wins, six draws and six defeats during his 17 games in charge, including overseeing their elimination from the Champions League qualifiers and their failure to win any of their first five league games - with four draws and one loss.

Following Martin's eventual dismissal after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk, Danny Rohl was appointed as his successor, and the German has had a mixed start for the Gers.

Rohl has won four, drawn three and lost three of his first 10 games at the helm, although the German boss is still yet to lose in the Scottish Premiership, with four wins and two draws.

Performances and results have gradually improved under the new manager, including Rangers now enjoying a five-game unbeaten run, but they have now failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions.

Despite recording three consecutive draws, Rangers have been impressive in those fixtures but simply lacked the clinical nature in front of goal, and that was especially the case in the recent 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

The Gers took 32 shots, created seven big chances and mustered up an expected goals tally of 3.90 against the Tangerines, but a lack of quality finishing meant Nedim Bajrami had to snatch a last-minute equaliser to seal a late point.

Rohl will now be looking for his side to finally click into gear and begin converting the mass of chances that Rangers have been creating in recent matches, especially as they hope to end their three-game winless run with a triumph.

Despite their challenges this term, the Gers did defeat Kilmarnock 3-1 earlier in the campaign under Rohl, and they will be confident of replicating such a success on Saturday.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

D D L L L L

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

D D L L L L

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

D D W W W W

Rangers form (all competitions):

D D D W W L

Team News

Kilmarnock are dealing with a number of injuries heading into Saturday's encounter, including Djenairo Daniels, Jamie Brandon, Kyle Magennis, Matthew Kennedy and Max Stryjek.

Bruce Anderson came off the bench to score a late equaliser against Hearts during midweek - his second goal in as many matches - and the midfielder should be rewarded with a start here.

Meanwhile, Rangers are similarly contending with numerous injury issues, with Bailey Rice, Derek Cornelius, John Souttar, Kieran Dowell, Mikey Moore, Oliver Antman and Rabbi Matondo all sidelined.

Bajrami should keep his place in attack after a crucial late equaliser, while Rohl may make changes elsewhere in hopes of a more clinical performance from his forward line.

As a result, Mohammed Diomande could be introduced just behind the striker, while Bojan Miovski may keep his place leading the line.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Oluwayemi; Brown, Mayo, Deas; Brown, Thomson, Anderson, Thompson; Lyons, John-Jules, Kiltie

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma; Raskin, Barron; Gassama, Diomande, Bajrami; Miovski

We say: Kilmarnock 1-3 Rangers

Rangers are undoubtedly the stronger side despite their challenges at times this season, and the visitors are expected to secure a much-needed victory in this one.

