Burnley lineup vs Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Scott makes three changes

By Byron David | 18 Dec 2025 12:58 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 10:52

Burnley’s season has turned upside down in recent weeks, with the Clarets going on a run of seven consecutive defeats.

As a result, they are well within the dogfight of relegation and enter this round placed 18th, which is why three points are desperately needed.

However, Scott Parker will be without his primary central defender, Axel Tuanzebe, who has departed for AFCON 2025, alongside Lyle Foster and Hannibal Mejbri.

The manager is forced to make changes, with Oliver Sonne and Jaidon Anthony likely to replace Tuanzebe and Foster in the team that started last weekend against Fulham.

Sonne will be alongside Hjalmar Ekdal, Maxime Esteve and Quilindschy Hartman to form a back-four in front of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The midfield will see Lesley Ugochukwu, Josh Cullen and Florentino form a trio, while the front three should be made up of Anthony, Jacob Bruun Larsen, and Zian Flemming coming in for Armand Broja from last week’s XI.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Sonne, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Anthony, Bruun Larsen, Flemming

