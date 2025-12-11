Burnley vs. Fulham: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Dec 2025 17:30 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 00:15

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 101

Burnley wins: 49

Draws: 21

Fulham wins: 31

Burnley and Fulham have faced each other a total of 101 times across all competitions, with the Clarets leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 49 wins to the Cottagers' 31, while 21 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

Fulham celebrated five wins in their opening seven encounters with Burnley, including a 1-0 away success in their very first meeting in the old Division Two back in October 1907, before the Clarets responded by prevailing in eight of the next 14 games across all competitions (D3 L3).

Both Burnley and Fulham had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Divisions One and Two, and briefly Three, over the years. The Clarets enjoyed a particularly dominant spell in this fixture between the August 1951 and September 1971 when they won 15 and drew three of their 21 league meetings (L3).

The biggest victory by either side in this fixture, to date, was celebrated by Burnley in October 1960 when they Clarets put the Cottagers to the sword 5-0 on home soil in Division One en route to securing a fourth-placed finish, a year after winning their second-ever top-flight title.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Burnley and Fulham have butted heads just eight times in total. The Cottagers picked up seven points across their first three meetings in the division (W2 D1), but the Clarets have since won three and drawn two of the last five top-flight battles, most recently playing out a 2-2 draw at Turf Moor in February 2024.

Outside of league football, Fulham have won only one of their 10 FA Cup encounters with Burnley (D3 L6 - including replays) - a 2-1 first-round home victory back in January 1912 - while the Clarets prevailed in the only EFL Cup meeting between the two clubs in September 2008, when Jay Rodriguez scored an 88th-minute winner to seal a slender 1-0 home win in the third round.

Previous meetings

Feb 03, 2024: Burnley 2-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2023: Fulham 0-2 Burnley (Premier League)

May 10, 2021: Fulham 0-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 17, 2021: Burnley 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 24, 2021: Fulham 0-3 Burnley (FA Cup)

Jan 12, 2019: Burnley 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2018: Fulham 4-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Mar 08, 2016: Fulham 2-3 Burnley (Championship)

Nov 03, 2015: Burnley 3-1 Fulham (Championship)

Feb 09, 2010: Fulham 3-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 12, 2009: Burnley 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Last eight Premier League meetings

Feb 03, 2024: Burnley 2-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2023: Fulham 0-2 Burnley (Premier League)

May 10, 2021: Fulham 0-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 17, 2021: Burnley 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 12, 2019: Burnley 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2018: Fulham 4-2 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 09, 2010: Fulham 3-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 12, 2009: Burnley 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Read more on Burnley vs Fulham