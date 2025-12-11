Liverpool vs. Brighton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 11 Dec 2025 07:30 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 00:22

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 43

Brighton wins: 8

Draws: 12

Liverpool wins: 23

Owing to Brighton only recently making a name for themselves in the Premier League, meetings between the Seagulls and Liverpool have been relatively scarce since they first scrapped it out in a 1908 FA Cup tie.

Fast-forward over 100 years, and there have only been 43 clashes between Liverpool and Brighton in competitive action - 23 of which have been won by the Reds - while the Seagulls have a meagre seven successes to their name.

Even though the Merseyside giants boast treble the number of victories that the South Coast side do in this head-to-head, Brighton have been a bogey team for Liverpool ever since the lockdown era, as the Reds have only won four of their last 11 meetings across all competitions.

However, two of those victories have been achieved in the early stages of the 2024-25 campaign, the 3-2 EFL Cup last-16 thriller on the South Coast and a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Anfield in the Premier League.

Another one of those three victories came at the back end of Jurgen Klopp's tenure - a 2-1 Premier League home win in March 2024 - and the other arrived at the Amex in March 2022, where Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah did what they do best.

After that 2-0 success on Brighton's turf, the Seagulls went unbeaten in three home matches against Liverpool, a run of results that included a fabulous 3-0 top-flight win in January 2023 and 2-1 FA Cup victory that same month.

Brighton also held Liverpool to a 2-2 top-flight stalemate at the Amex during the 2023-24 campaign, where long-serving skipper Lewis Dunk came up with the crucial equaliser late on, although the Reds did win nine meetings on the bounce from 1991 to 2020.

Streets ahead of his rivals when it comes to goals in this particular battle, Liverpool winger Salah boasts 10 goals from previous matches against the Seagulls, while now-Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard bagged five for Brighton, three of which came at Anfield in October 2022.

Last 20 meetings

May 19, 2025: Brighton 3-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 2, 2024: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2024: Brighton 2-3 Liverpool (EFL Cup Last 16)

Mar 31, 2024: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 08, 2023: Brighton 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 29, 2023: Brighton 2-1 Liverpool (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Jan 14, 2023: Brighton 3-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 01, 2022: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2022: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2021: Liverpool 2-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2021: Liverpool 0-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Nov 28, 2020: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jul 08, 2020: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2019: Liverpool 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 12, 2019: Brighton 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2018: Liverpool 1-0 Brighton (Premier League)

May 13, 2018: Liverpool 4-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 02, 2017: Brighton 1-5 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2012: Liverpool 6-1 Brighton (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Sep 21, 2011: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool (EFL Cup Third Round)