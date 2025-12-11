Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Dec 2025 23:58 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 00:19

Hosts Eintracht Frankfurt will hope to get their quest to qualify for the Champions League back on track when they face Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday at Deutsche Bank Park.

Frankfurt suffered a humiliating 6-0 loss against RB Leipzig on December 6 and are in seventh place with 21 points, whereas their opponents are 14th with 13 points having beaten Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on December 6.

Match preview

The hosts were thoroughly outclassed by Leipzig given they only produced one big chance but faced six, and their only shot inside the box in the second half came moments before the full-time whistle.

Frankfurt were also beaten 2-1 by Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, and while they were not expected to come away from Spain with any points, that defeat was Dino Toppmoller's third in four games.

The Eagles boss is under pressure given his side have won just three of their last 14 matches, succumbing to defeat on seven occasions, though they are only two points from fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Frankfurt have conceded 15 times in their five most recent outings in all competition while scoring five goals themselves, three of which came in a 4-3 win against FC Koln on November 22.

The hosts have struggled to contain teams in the closing stages of matches, with the club's record of nine conceded from the 76th minute onwards the joint most in the league.

Toppmoller has experienced two triumphs in his team's past five contests at home, but they also suffered defeat twice, and failure to claim three points on Saturday would extend their winless streak at Deutsche Bank Park to three games.

Augsburg were fortunate that Leverkusen were wasteful in front of goal when they clashed considering they failed to score despite hitting the woodwork four times and having produced 12 shots from inside the box.

The visitors are only two points above 16th-placed Heidenheim and five above 17th-placed St Pauli, who occupy the relegation playoff spot and the second of two automatic demotion spots respectively.

Fuggerstadter held Frankfurt to two stalemates in 2024-25, settling for a goalless stalemate at home in April, and drawing 2-2 on the road in December 2024.

Augsburg have emerged triumphant in two of their last three matches while losing once, a period in which they scored three goals and kept two clean sheets.

Head coach Manuel Baum will hope that his side can end their winless streak away from home, with the club having been beaten in four of their past five away trips.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

W

D

W

W

D

L

Eintracht Frankfurt form (all competitions):

W

W

L

D

L

L

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

L

L

L

W

L

W

Augsburg form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

L

W

Team News

Frankfurt only have two confirmed injury absentees, with strikers Michy Batshuayi (foot) and Jonathan Burkardt (calf) ruled out.

The hosts may have to get creative when trying to find solutions for their crisis up front, but perhaps Ansgar Knauff will continue to lead the line as he did against Barcelona despite his unfamiliarity with the role.

Ellyes Skhiri and Fares Chaibi can be expected to start in midfield ahead of defenders Nnamdi Collins, Robin Koch and Arthur Theate.

Augsburg's injury situation is also positive considering centre-back Jeffrey Gouweleeuw is their only player sidelined, meaning Noahkai Banks, Chrislain Matsima and Keven Schlotterbeck.

Anton Kade is a candidate to lead the club's forward line, and he may be supported by Alexis Claude-Maurice and Fabian Rieder.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Collins, Koch, Theate; Kristensen, Skhiri, Chaibi, Brown; Doan, Gotze; Knauff

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Banks, Matsima, Schlotterbeck; Fellhauer, Jakic, Massengo, Giannoulis; Rieder, Claude-Maurice; Kade

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Augsburg

Frankfurt's defensive vulnerability means their attack will almost certainly have to be at their best if they hope to win on Saturday.

Augsburg performed well against the visitors last term, but their subpar displays away from home make it difficult to see them leaving Deutsche Bank Park with any points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.