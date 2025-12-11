Preview: PEC Zwolle vs Fortuna Sittard - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 11 Dec 2025 23:58

PEC Zwolle host Fortuna Sittard at the MAC³PARK Stadion on Saturday December 13, 2025 in a mid-table Eredivisie fixture that could shape momentum heading into the winter break.

De Blauwvingers sit just below their visitors in the standings and will be desperate to halt a recent slide as they prepare for this crucial home fixture. Fortuna Sittard arrive on the back of mixed results but possess enough attacking firepower to trouble their hosts.

Match preview

PEC Zwolle arrive on the back of a heavy defeat at Feyenoord where they were beaten 6-1 in Rotterdam, a loss that highlighted defensive issues which the club have struggled to resolve this season.

That result left Zwolle fourteenth in the Eredivisie with four wins, four draws and seven defeats so far. Inconsistency has been a theme for the De Blauwvingers, and they know they need to improve quickly.

Zwolle’s recent league form shows urgency and pressure to regroup at home will be high - with the winter break approaching, the opportunity to gain points in front of their supporters is crucial.

Head coach Henry van der Vegt is expected to ask his side to press higher early in the game to disrupt Fortuna’s rhythm, while Zwolle will want to pin their visitors back in the first half.

The significance of this match is also emotional for Zwolle, who traditionally use their final home game of the calendar year to honour supporters who have passed away - that occasion will add extra meaning to the encounter.

A strong fan presence is expected at the MAC³PARK Stadion as supporters look to rally their team in what could be a pivotal match before the break.

© Imago

Fortuna Sittard’s season has been patchy but competitive as they sit three places and two points above Zwolle, scoring 21 goals while conceding 25.

Their recent fixtures include a 3-1 defeat to Ajax which exposed defensive frailties but also reaffirmed their threat going forward; the result against one of the league’s top sides showed quality in transition and attacking play.

Fortuna have picked up important results against mid-table rivals and will fancy their chance of taking points in Zwolle. Consistency remains a work in progress, but their attacking options make them dangerous.

Historically, PEC Zwolle have the better head-to-head record against Fortuna, but recent meetings have been competitive and produced goals - 14 over their last three to be exact.

Fortuna’s game plan is likely to involve absorbing pressure and exploiting space on the break; their direct runners and high tempo transitions are expected to test the hosts.

Coach Danny Buijs will need to balance his lineup carefully given absences in defence and midfield. Adjustments will be required to maintain shape and fluidity in attack.

Fortuna’s reshuffled defence will aim to stay compact before springing forward with pace, as the ability to hit Zwolle quickly in transition could be decisive.

Goalscoring chances are likely for both sides given the defensive vulnerabilities each has shown this season, conceding a combined 61 goals in the Eredivisie so far.

Both teams will be aware of what is at stake before the winter breakl with points crucial to their respective objectives at this stage of the campaign.

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

DLWDWL

PEC Zwolle form (all competitions):

LWDWLL

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

LLWDDL

Fortuna Sittard form (all competitions:)

WLWDDL

Team News

© Iconsport

Zwolle will be without multiple regular starters on both defensive and attacking lines weakening squad depth; firstly, first-choice goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar remains a long term absentee following a knee injury.

Defender Damian van der Haar and midfielder Odysseus Velanas are out until after the winter break, forward Samir Lagsir is still sidelined while Kaj de Rooij is also likely unavailable due to a recent heavy challenge, and midfielder Gabriel Reiziger is doubtful due to illness.

Likely starters for Zwolle include Tom de Graaff in goal and a backline formed around Tristan Gooijer and Anselmo Garcia MacNulty with Sherel Floranus or Olivier Aertssen on the flanks.

Midfield stability often comes from Thijs Oosting and Jamiro Monteiro, while attacks have been shouldered by top scorer Koen Kostons and Shola Shoretire.

Fortuna Sittard will travel with several key absences due to injury and suspension; the Limburg side will be without Ramazan Bayram, Daley Sinkgraven and Alen Halilovic, who have all been ruled out through injury.

Their defensive options are further reduced by the suspension of centre back Justin Hubner following a red card in their last match.

Despite these setbacks, Fortuna are expected to retain a strong core with goalkeeper Mattijs Branderhorst, defenders Ivan Marquez and Shawn Adewoye and midfielders Edouard Michut, Ryan Fosso and Philip Brittijn available for selection.

Brittijn is one to watch as he is approaching the yellow card threshold that could trigger a future suspension.

In attack, Mohamed Ihattaren, Jasper Dahlhaus, Kristoffer Peterson and Dimitrios Limnios are likely to feature prominently, with Halilovic’s absence opening space for rotation among wide and creative roles.

Peterson and Kaj Sierhuis provide pace and a focal point respectively; if they click on the break Fortuna will threaten throughout.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Floranus, MacNulty, Graves, Aertssen; Oosting, Thomas, Monteiro; De Rooij, Kostons, Shoretire

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Pinto, Adewoye, Marquez, Dahlhaus; Michut, Fosso; Peterson, Ihattaren, Limnios; Sierhuis

We say: PEC Zwolle 2-2 Fortuna Sittard

A draw feels likely with both teams scoring and little to separate them going into the break; this should be an open end to end game.

Zwolle need points at home to steady their season, but Fortuna have the clinical edge on the counter. Chances are expected for both sides and goals across 90 minutes.

