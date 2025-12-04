Preview: Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 04 Dec 2025 16:01 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 18:33

Aiming to keep up their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven at the top of the Eredivisie table, Feyenoord entertain the challenge of PEC Zwolle at De Kuip on Saturday.

Zwolle, meanwhile, head to Rotterdam in search of a rare win in this fixture, which would put some daylight between them and the relegation zone.

Match preview

Having lost four straight matches across all competitions on either side of the November international break, Feyenoord's domestic and continental aspirations were dealt significant blows, but Sunday's trip to Telstar provided a huge opportunity for De Stadionclub to return to winning ways

Admittedly, Robin van Persie's men were far from their usual standards in Velsen-Zuid, although they did enough to remain within touching distance of runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven, who could potentially be nine clear when Feyenoord take to the field this weekend.

Feyenoord are currently unable to match their title rivals' attacking impetus, so the need for increased defensive stability is heightened off the back of six matches across all competitions without a clean sheet.

If history is anything to go by, Feyenoord have no cause for concern ahead of their upcoming assignment, where they have won 12 straight meetings, including a league double in each of the last five seasons.

However, Saturday's hosts will have one eye on their trip to Romania to face off against Steaua Bucharest on Thursday, three days before heading to Amsterdam for a mammoth clash away at Ajax.

Back on the road for the first time in three games, Zwolle will set out to bounce from a 3-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday evening, a result that effectively ended their KNVB Beker aspirations.

With no added cup involvements for the remainder of the campaign, Henry van der Vegt's men now have only league duty to focus on as they look to steer clear of the bottom three, from which they are currently separated by three points.

Despite a 2-0 triumph over Telstar in their opening away outing of the campaign, De Blauwvingers have failed to win any of their subsequent six Eredivisie games on the road this term and suffered that 8-2 thrashing at the Asito Stadium just over a month ago.

After conceding the opener in 10 straight matches between August 22 and October 28, Zwolle seem to have addressed their early-game frailties by breaking the deadlock in each of their last five affairs.

Another fast start on Saturday would be a step in the right direction for the away side, who have gone in behind at half time in six consecutive meetings against their hosts, five of which they were breached first.

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

W

L

W

L

L

W

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

L

W

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

D

D

L

W

D

W

PEC Zwolle form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

W

L

Team News

Leo Sauer and Givairo Read are ruled out for Feyenoord due to hamstring injuries, while Thomas Beelen and Shiloh Zand miss out through foot and knee problems respectively.

Gernot Trauner and Malcolm John Matarr Jeng are still facing extended spells on the sidelines with ruptured Achilles tendons, and the latter is not expected to feature this term again.

Still awaiting his first outing of the campaign after suffering a back injury in pre-season, Jakub Moder is unfit to participate for the hosts alongside Cyle Larin (knock).

Odysseus Velanas (ankle) and Jasper Schendelaar (thigh) are guaranteed absentees for Zwolle, who will also be without the services of Damian van der Haar.

Koen Kostons's strike against AZ was his seventh across all competitions this term to go along with four assists, and the 26-year-old is one to keep an eye on.

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Smal, Watanabe, Ahmedhodzic, Nieuwkoop; Targhalline; Diarra, Valente, Timber, Moussa; Ueda

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Floranus, MacNulty, Graves, Aertssen; Oosting, Thomas, Monteiro; De Rooij, Kostons, Shoretire

We say: Feyenoord 3-1 PEC Zwolle

Feyenoord will know they cannot afford any slipups for now in their quest to stay hot on the heels of PSV.

Saturday's hosts have dominated this fixture to a large degree, and we cannot see that changing, with the hosts expected to run out emphatic winners.

