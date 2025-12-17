How to watch Bournemouth vs. Burnley: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Matthew Cooper | 17 Dec 2025 15:09

Bournemouth are set to welcome Burnley to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon and both sides are without a win in their last seven games.

The hosts currently sit 13th in the Premier League table and are 11 points above the visitors, who are second from bottom.

Here, Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to follow Saturday's match.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Burnley kick off?

The match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Burnley being played?

This match is being played at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium, which is the smallest venue in the Premier League with a capacity of 11,329.

The Cherries have a strong record at home so far this season, having only suffered one league defeat to Everton, while Burnley have picked up just one victory on the road.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Burnley will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Streaming

There will also be no option to stream the match live in the UK because of that regulation.

Highlights

Match of the Day will air highlights from the game on BBC One at 10:20pm on Saturday and the highlight package will also be available on the BBC Sport website from 8pm.

Sky Sports will post highlights on their app after full-time and they will then be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What's at stake between Bournemouth and Burnley?

Bournemouth head into Saturday's game off the back of a dramatic 4-4 draw with Manchester United on Monday, with both sides having to come from behind in a thrilling contest.

Manager Andoni Iraola found "a lot of positives" in his team's display at Old Trafford and will be hoping they can carry that momentum into their clash against Burnley, with the club desperate to pick up their first win since October.

Since their last victory over Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth have suffered disappointing defeats to Manchester City, Aston Villa, Sunderland and Everton and drawn with a struggling West Ham.

Burnley have also not won since October, when they beat bottom of the league Wolves 3-2, and Scott Parker's side are now six points from safety.

The Clarets have conceded three goals in three of their last six matches and have the second-worst defensive record in the league, having shipped 33 goals in 16 games.

They also have one of the worst attacking records, with only Wolves and Nottingham Forest scoring less goals than Burnley's 18 so far this season.