Kobbie Mainoo future: Half-brother of Man United outcast sends clear message to Ruben Amorim amid transfer rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Dec 2025 08:35 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 11:57

Kobbie Mainoo's half-brother sent a clear message to head coach Ruben Amorim over the midfielder during Manchester United’s enthralling 4-4 Premier League draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Monday.

Love Island star Jordan Mainoo-Hames was pictured wearing a 'Free Kobbie Mainoo' T-shirt during the match, a move that could further complicate an already delicate situation.

Mainoo-Hames, who posted the image on his Instagram story, is a big supporter of Kobbie’s career and decided to take it upon himself to protest against his lack of first-team minutes.

Amorim is yet to hand Mainoo a single Premier League start this season, with the 20-year-old Red Devils academy graduate featuring for just 212 minutes across 11 substitute outings.

Mainoo has less than two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and he is now facing an uncertain future at the club having fallen down the pecking order under Amorim.

?? Kobbie Mainoo’s brother Jordan on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/laXZEfnQqv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2025

Amorim to hold talks with Mainoo over Man Utd future

Amorim has frequently rejected allegations that he undervalues Mainoo or distrusts Man United’s academy setup.

The Portuguese was not asked directly about the T-shirt post-match, but he did speak about Mainoo’s situation at the club last Friday, refusing to say whether he would sanction a January exit for the midfielder

"I had some conversations with him, especially last year, and with other players, but about that subject, no, I didn't speak with him," Amorim told reporters

"I will be really pleased if Kobbie comes to talk to me about that. I just want my players happy.

"I understand every individual has their goals and the frustration doesn't help anybody. I'm not going to say what I would say but I would talk to him.

"I am completely open, that is clear. I have my ideas and that is also clear. I will not change if I don't believe it but I'm open to speak with any player. I love that."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Mainoo could push for January exit amid Napoli links

After seeing a request to leave Man United on loan rejected towards the end of the summer transfer window, Mainoo is believed to be keen to depart in January in search of regular game time, as he attempts to make a late push to secure a place in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The 10-cap Three Lions international has not represented his country since September 2024 and is yet to earn a call-up since the appointment of head coach Thomas Tuchel almost 12 months ago.

Recent reports have claimed that long-term admirers Napoli are 'on the fence' over a potential January deal for Mainoo, though it is now understood that the reigning Serie A champions are 'still very attentive' to the youngster’s situation.

Napoli are believed to be one of at least 10 clubs who are showing an interest in Mainoo, who may be attracted by a move abroad if he is assured of first-team football.