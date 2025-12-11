Mainoo transfer update: Napoli remain 'very attentive' to Man Utd midfielder with Ruben Amorim set to make January decision

By Ben Sully | 11 Dec 2025 16:28 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 17:13

Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly still interested in out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The Man United academy product was heavily linked with a loan move at the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

However, the Red Devils closed the door to a temporary exit, deciding to keep Mainoo part of the first-team squad for at least the first half of the season.

Mainoo has had to settle for a substitute role this season, with all 10 of his Premier League appearances coming off the bench.

As a result of his lack of game time, Mainoo's future is proving to be a hot topic for discussion ahead of the January transfer window.

© Imago / IPS

Napoli still keen on Mainoo move

Napoli are among those who have been credited with a winter move, although a recent report claimed that they are 'on the fence' over a potential deal.

However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Napoli are 'still very attentive' to Mainoo's situation as they weigh up whether to step up their interest in the January window.

Napoli could face significant competition in their pursuit, with the Italian club said to be among 10 or more clubs that are showing an interest in the Man United midfielder.

The update suggests that Man United are yet to make a decision on whether to sanction Mainoo's departure in the new year.

Man United boss Ruben Amorim is believed to be reluctant to see his squad numbers deplete too much, with three players already set to leave for the African Cup of Nations.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Could ex-Man United duo influence Mainoo's future?

Even if Man United sanction Mainoo's exit, Napoli will have to fend off plenty of rival interest to secure Mainoo's services.

With that said, Antonio Conte's side may have an advantage over Mainoo's other suitors due to the influence of Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund.

Not only are the pair two of Mainoo's former teammates, but they have proven that a move to Napoli can help rejuvenate a stuttering career.

McTominay has established himself as one of Serie A's best players since he completed a permanent move from Man United in the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, Hojlund has rediscovered his goalscoring touch during his loan spell with the reigning Serie A champions, having scored six goals in 16 competitive appearances this season, leaving him just four shy of equalling his overall tally in last season's campaign with Man United.