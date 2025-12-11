Man Utd CEO hails "transformation" as club announce profit increase following controversial redundancies

By Ben Sully | 11 Dec 2025 17:10 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 17:12

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has praised the "transformation" of the club following the latest financial report.

The Red Devils have sanctioned 450 redundancies since co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations in 2024.

The controversial move was met with criticism, but Berrada has stated that those "difficult decisions" have been reflected in the club's results for the first quarter of the new financial year.

One key headline from the latest report is the increase in operating profit to £13m, compared to a £7m loss 12 months ago.

© Imago

Berrada hails latest financial results

"These robust financial results reflect the resilience of Manchester United as we make strong progress in our transformation of the club," Berrada said.

"The difficult decisions we have made in the past year have resulted in a sustainably lower cost base and a more streamlined, effective organisation equipped to drive the club towards improved sporting and commercial performance over the long term."

"That has helped us to invest in our men's and women's teams, sitting in sixth and third places in the Premier League and Women's Super League respectively."

Man United have also announced a slight decrease in revenues from £143.1m to £140.3m, while they are predicting total revenues to be between £640m and £660m for the year.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Man United announce wage bill decrease

The Red Devils have also reduced their wage bill to £73.6m, largely due to a decrease in bonuses and the aforementioned redundancies.

Marcus Rashford's loan move to Barcelona has also helped reduce Man United's costs, with the Catalan giants covering the forward's £350,000 a week wages.

Man United will be looking to save more on salaries next year, especially as there is a possibility that Casemiro could depart when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Another high earner, Jadon Sancho, is expected to leave as a free agent once he completes his loan spell with fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.