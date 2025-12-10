Man Utd transfer news: Joshua Zirkzee's Old Trafford exit stance 'revealed' as Roma rumours continue

By Matt Law | 10 Dec 2025 16:40 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 16:43

Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly determined to remain at Manchester United and fight for his spot amid the growing speculation surrounding a potential move to Roma.

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute in seven of Man United's first 11 matches of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, but a recent injury to Benjamin Sesko has opened the door for the Netherlands international to come into the side.

Zirkzee has started three of Man United's last four Premier League matches, and he scored his first goal of the campaign in the recent success away to Crystal Palace.

The Dutchman dropped down to the bench for Monday's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he was introduced as a late substitute.

Zirkzee's future is currently the subject of much speculation, as he requires regular football in the second half of the season to stand a chance of securing a spot in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago

Zirkzee 'wants to stay' at Man United amid Roma talk

Roma are believed to be determined to bring the attacker back to Serie A, but according to Sky Sports News, Zirkzee has made it clear to all parties that he wants to remain at Old Trafford.

The report claims that Ruben Amorim's side are aware of the interest from Roma but are not actively looking to sell Zirkzee, who has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2029, with the option of an additional 12 months.

Sesko could make his return from a knee injury in Man United's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Monday night, but Bryan Mbeumo is preparing to represent Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, so Zirkzee could still be heavily involved in the coming weeks.

Zirkzee scored 14 goals and registered nine assists in 58 appearances for Bologna ahead of a move to Man United, but he has only managed eight goals and three assists in 58 outings for the 20-time English champions in all competitions.

There is no getting away from the fact that the Dutchman has underperformed at Old Trafford, and his suitability for the Premier League continues to be called into question.

© Imago

Will Zirkzee leave Man United in January?

When Man United have a fully-fit squad, it is difficult to see where Zirkzee fits in, but there is no question that he can still have an impact off the bench.

The problem is that the fixtures are not there due to Man United's absence from Europe, and an early FA Cup elimination could see Zirkzee find it very difficult to feature, especially if Sesko, Mbeumo - once he is back from the Africa Cup of Nations - and Matheus Cunha stay fit.

Roma are said to be looking to sign Zirkzee on loan with a view to a permanent move next summer, and despite the attacker's alleged stance, it would not be a surprise if he left Old Trafford before the end of the January market.