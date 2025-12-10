Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 10 Dec 2025 16:37

Now separated by just two points in the bottom half of the Championship table, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United will do battle at the Hawthorns Stadium on Friday.

The hosts have dropped to 16th spot following back-to-back defeats, while their visitors have recently climbed out of the drop zone and up to 17th place.

Match preview

West Bromwich Albion return to action in the Championship on Friday aiming to bounce back from consecutive defeats and climb back towards the division's top half.

The Baggies' first season under the management of Ryan Mason has been a tough one thus far, having only managed 25 points from their first 20 outings, with just four sides outside of the relegation zone scoring fewer than their 22 goals.

Mason's men now head into the weekend in a tough run, having only won one of their last five games and collected four points in that time, while their last two games have ended in defeats, firstly losing 3-1 away at Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

A trip to Southampton then followed on Tuesday, and while they were able to claw two goals back through Karlan Grant and Nat Phillips, the Baggies fell to a 3-2 defeat as Adam Armstrong netted a first-half brace for the hosts after Leonardo Weschenfelder-Scienza's opener.

Now sitting three points outside of the Championship's top half and six off the playoff places, West Bromwich Albion will hope to make a return to winning ways on Friday and begin a climb towards the top end of the division.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

They face a tough test, though, as the visitors arrive with the top half also in their sights in the midst of a growing unbeaten streak.

Sheffield United endured a dismal start to the 2025-26 term, sitting on just 10 points from 15 games in the November international break, but they have been one of the Championship's form sides since.

On their return from the break, Chris Wilder's side dished out 3-0 beatings to Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth and saw out a 3-2 away triumph over Leicester City, before hosting promotion-chasing Stoke City last weekend and winning 4-0 thanks to goals from Mark McGuinness, Femi Seriki, Patrick Bamford and Sydie Peck.

Then aiming to make it five on the bounce and close in further on the top half, the Blades hosted strugglers Norwich City on Tuesday but had to settle for a share of the spoils, as Danny Ings had them ahead early in the second half, only for a Djibril Soumare own goal to level the game at a goal apiece.

Still with plenty of renewed optimism having put a strong run together in the last month, netting 14 goals in their last five matches and earning 13 points, Sheffield United will hope to continue their rise and make it seven games unbeaten in Friday's trip to the Hawthorns Stadium.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

WLDWLL

Sheffield United Championship form:

DWWWWD

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

West Bromwich Albion are set to remain without midfielder Toby Collier and attacker Jed Wallace through injuries, while midfielder Alex Mowatt was forced off with a fresh concern in the first half of Tuesday's loss to Southampton.

If he is not deemed fit to feature on Friday, Jayson Molumby will come in to join Ousmane Diakite in the engine room, while Nat Phillips and Chris Mepham will continue their defensive partnership.

Aune Heggebo will lead the line, despite competition from Daryl Dike and Josh Maja, having scored six goals in the Baggies' last six Championship games, while Mikey Johnston will hope to come in in support after Karlan Grant, Isaac Price and Samiel Iling-Junior were preferred in midweek.

Sheffield United are still without Ben Godfrey and Tom Davies, while defenders Mark McGuinness and Ben Mee both missed Tuesday's Norwich game, meaning Tyler Bindon should again partner Japhet Tanganga at the back.

Key midfielders Sydie Peck and Jairo Riedewald also missed the midweek game entirely after starting in each of their four straight wins, leading Oliver Arblaster to start in his first appearance in over a year last time out following an injury layoff.

Tyrese Campbell and Patrick Bamford will compete for attacking spots from the start, after Tom Cannon and Danny Ings came in last time out, while talisman Gustavo Hamer should return from the outset having been eased back in after his own injury issues.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Wildsmith; Bielik, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Diakite, Molumby; Grant, Price, Johnston; Heggebo

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Seriki, Tanganga, Bindon, Burrows; Hamer, Arblaster; Chong, O'Hare; Campbell, Bamford

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Sheffield United

Late injuries and illnesses took their toll on Sheffield United in midweek, leaving the Blades unable to extend a winning run, but with momentum back on their side after a poor start and a chance to reset, we back them to triumph away at a faltering West Brom team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.