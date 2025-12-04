Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 04 Dec 2025 10:53 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 11:29

Both sitting on 25 points and boasting identical records after 18 matches, Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion clash at Loftus Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The R's suffered an away defeat at the base of Norwich City last time out, whereas the Baggies managed a remarkable comeback victory at the expense of Swansea City in the Black Country.

Match preview

After a decade of midtable finishes in the Championship since relegation from the Premier League in 2015, Queens Park Rangers are attempting to mount a genuine playoff push this term, however their top-six hopes were dealt a blow at the home of Norwich last time out.

In a surprise result, the Canaries secured their first victory under new head coach Philippe Clement and ended a 13-game winless run in the second tier by defeating Julien Stephan's men 3-1 at Carrow Road.

Equalising momentarily for QPR during the first half in East Anglia, Rumarn Burrell has made a seamless step up from League One Burton Albion over the summer, with the Jamaica international scoring seven goals across 18 league appearances so far in 2025-26.

On a mission to make it three wins from their last four second-tier clashes, the R's are currently occupying a respectable 13th position in the Championship rankings, just four points behind sixth-placed Bristol City in the lowest of the playoff spots.

Starting with a 2-1 loss to Millwall on October 18, QPR have been defeated in three of their most recent quartet of home fixtures but are searching for back-to-back Loftus Road triumphs after conquering Hull City in a five-goal thriller on November 22.

© Imago

Following a frustrating share of the spoils with West Midlands counterparts Birmingham City last Wednesday night, West Bromwich Albion conceded the second-quickest goal in Championship history last weekend against Swansea, who took the lead after just 11 seconds through Zan Vipotnik.

It appeared as if the managerial trap door was about to swing open beneath Ryan Mason when Ethan Galbraith fired the Swans two goals ahead on the 11th-minute mark, however an excellent second-half comeback sealed a vital three points for the Baggies at their Black Country base.

Rifling home the 85th-minute winner last time out, midfielder Jayson Molumby found the net in the Championship for the first time since early February, with the Irishman making amends following his unnecessary dismissal at Coventry City a fortnight ago.

Getting the wheels of the second-period revival turning with a brilliant brace, Aune Heggebo has scored five goals across their last four league appearances, with the Norwegian battling the likes of Erling Haaland and Jorgen Strand Larsen for a starting spot at next summer's World Cup.

Although there is currently nothing to separate the sides in the Championship table, West Brom have enjoyed the better of meetings between the teams in recent times, with the Albion six games unbeaten against QPR, doing the double over the capital club last season.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form: L L D W W L

West Bromwich Albion Championship form: D L W L D W

Team News

© Imago

QPR are without the services of goalkeeper Ben Hamer, with the former Watford shot-stopper suffering a head injury at the end of November.

The R's are also battling on without the talents of Frenchman Ziyad Larkeche, who picked up a serious knee injury near the end of the summer.

Collecting his fifth yellow card of the campaign last time out, West Brom defender Nat Phillips is suspended for the trip to Loftus Road.

Earning a rare start during the draw with Birmingham, Toby Collyer was forced off early on due to a muscle injury.

Baggies boss Mason made a quadruple change at half time against Swansea, so expect the likes of Alfie Gilchrist and Samuel Illing-Junior to drop out of the starting XI this weekend.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Mbengue, Dunne, Cook, Norrington-Davies; Varane, Madsen, Burrell, Smith, Chair; Frey

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Campbell, Bielik, Mepham, Styles, Molumby, Mowatt, Grant, Price, Johnston; Heggebo

We say: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

After a sobering trip to Carrow Road last weekend, QPR will be looking for home comforts as West Brom visit Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon.

Possibly turning a corner during the comeback win over Swansea, the Baggies should be good enough for a point in the capital.

