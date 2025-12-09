Man Utd injury news: Benjamin Sesko 'return date' revealed after agent teases imminent comeback

By Ben Knapton | 09 Dec 2025 17:52

Manchester United have reportedly learned when big-money striker Benjamin Sesko may return from a troubling knee injury.

The Slovenia international has been sidelines since the Red Devils' 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on November 8, sitting out Man Utd's last four matches in the Premier League.

Sesko avoided a severe and potentially season-ending injury, although head coach Ruben Amorim has been loath to put a date on his return to first-team action.

The Portuguese stated at the end of November that Sesko would need a "little bit more time" to return to full fitness, but his agent teased an imminent comeback on Tuesday.

"Benjamin is feeling very well. His rehabilitation is progressing according to plan," Sesko's representative Elvis Basanovic told Slovenian media, via the Evening Standard.

"It’s hard to say precisely when he will return. That will be up to the medical staff and the manager, but I think we’ll see him back on the pitch very soon. Maybe even sooner than expected."

Man Utd to have Benjamin Sesko back for Bournemouth clash?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Now, Sky Sports News journalist Rob Dorsett claims that the former RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg could make his return to action as early as next Monday night, when Man Utd face Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

However, Dorsett adds that Sesko is likely to play a "fuller part" against Aston Villa at Villa Park on December 21, and he should be fully operational for the Boxing Day clash at home to Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old's imminent return will allow him to resume a thus-far stuttering Man United career, as he has only produced two goals and one assist from his first 12 appearances for Amorim's side in all competitions.

All three of those involvements have come in his last six Premier League appearances, though - goals against Brentford and Sunderland and an assist against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Benjamin Sesko return helps Ruben Amorim solve Man Utd attacking dilemma

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Sesko returning to the squad for Monday's clash with Bournemouth would be especially timely, as it is still unclear whether Man Utd will be able to call upon their three Africa Cup of Nations representatives for the December 15 showdown.

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) and Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) can join up with their countries from December 15, and the absences of the latter two will deprive Amorim of two key attacking options.

However, with Sesko fit and available again, the Red Devils boss can drop one or both of Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee into the number 10 positions, where Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes can also operate.

Sesko's knee injury is just the fourth physical issue that the striker has suffered in his embryonic career - according to Transfermarkt - and his first since 2022, so there should be few concerns about any lingering effects or a possible relapse.