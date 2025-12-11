Preview: Bradford City vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 11 Dec 2025 17:05

Promotion-chasing Bradford City will be hoping to pick up an important win when they welcome Reading to Valley Parade on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit second in League One, just four points behind leaders Cardiff City, while the visitors are down in 17th and suffered their first league loss under new boss Leam Richardson on Tuesday.

Match preview

Bradford have got back to winning ways in the league in recent weeks, having picked up consecutive 1-0 victories over Exeter City and Plymouth Argyle after enduring a run of six games without a win.

Graham Alexander's side enjoyed an outstanding start to the season which established them as genuine title contenders, with the Bantams amassing seven wins, two draws and just one defeat in their opening 10 league games.

However, their form suffered a major drop-off in October and November as they picked up just 11 points from a potential 21, with Alexander describing their poor run as "perplexing" and admitting his side needed to "find our character and confidence again".

Despite those struggles, the Bantams have only suffered two league defeats all season which is the equal fewest across England's top four divisions with Arsenal and Coventry and their recent wins over Exeter and Plymouth will provide a major confidence boost ahead of the clash with Reading.

Bradford also boast one of the strongest home records in the league, with only Lincoln City, Bolton and Cardiff picking up more points, and the fact that their game against Port Vale on Tuesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch means they should be raring to go on Saturday.

Reading, meanwhile, were in action on Tuesday and suffered their first major setback under Richardson as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Peterborough United.

Peterborough are currently in the relegation zone and the Royals were booed off by their own fans at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with Richardson disappointed at his side's failure to build on an impressive 3-0 win over Blackpool in their last match.

Reading will be keen to put that defeat behind them as soon as possible, but their record away from home in the league this season is very poor with only Exeter, Peterborough and Blackpool picking up less points.

The Royals have been boosted by the return of top scorer Jack Marriott, who made his first appearance since October off the bench on Tuesday, but several key players remain sidelined with injuries.

Bradford City League One form:

DDLDWW

Bradford City form (all competitions):

LLDWLW

Reading League One form:

WDWDWL

Reading form (all competitions):

DLWDWL

Team News

Bradford are set to welcome back joint-top scorer Bobby Pointon after he missed the win over Plymouth through suspension and he is expected to join Antoni Sarcevic in behind striker Stephen Humphrys.

Defender Matthew Pennington has been ruled out for the rest of 2025 with a hamstring injury and Aden Baldwin, Ciaran Kelly and Joe Wright are expected to continue at the back.

Reading could bring Marriott back into the starting lineup, but Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is expected to continue leading the line after he scored against Peterborough as Richardson looks to manage his star striker's return from a hamstring injury.

On-loan left-back Matty Jacob remains absent after picking up a serious injury against Carlisle last month, while it remains to be seen if winger Paddy Lane and midfielders Liam Fraser and Ben Elliott will be fit for the trip to Bradford.

As a result, Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage are set to start in midfield and Kelvin Abrefa, Paudie O'Connor, Derrick Williams and Jeriel Dorsett will likely to continue at the back.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Baldwin, Kelly, Wright; Neufville, Power, Metcalfe, Touray; Sarcevic, Pointon; Humphrys

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Abrefa, O'Connor, Williams, Dorsett; Savage, Wing; Ritchie, Doyle, Kyerewaa; Ehibhatiomhan

We say: Bradford City 2-1 Reading

Bradford have been very strong at home this season, while Reading have only picked up one win on their travels and we are backing the hosts to triumph on Saturday.

