Preview: Port Vale vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

Vying for the top spot in League One, Bradford City will travel to take on familiar opponents Port Vale at Vale Park on Tuesday.

The Valiants are without a third-tier win since September, while the Bantams are hoping for their third on the bounce.

Match preview

Darren Moore's Port Vale were promoted from League Two in 2024-25 after finishing second, but they have struggled to find their feet since making the step-up.

The Valiants closed out November with their ninth and tenth league defeats of the season, losing 1-0 to Plymouth Argyle before a repeat of the scoreline against Lincoln City a week later.

Those disappointing results left Moore's men at the bottom of the pile in the third tier, where their tally of 14 points sees them three short of 20th-placed Exeter City.

However, Port Vale come into Tuesday's clash on the back of consecutive victories in cup competitions - a 5-0 hammering of Barnsley in the EFL Trophy and a 1-0 triumph over Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup this past Saturday.

As the team look to translate their burgeoning resurgence into League One points, fans of the hosts will draw confidence from the fact that the Valiants have only lost one of their last six home games outright, winning three times in that stretch.

Meanwhile, Graham Alexander's Bradford were also promoted from League Two last term, but despite finishing below their opponents in the fourth tier, they have experienced a starkly contrasting 2025-26 campaign so far.

Most recently, the Bantams overcame Plymouth 1-0 to secure their ninth win of the season and bolster their push for back-to-back ascensions.

With an additional three points in the bag, Alexander's side are now second in League One, and considering that they are just one point behind leaders Cardiff City - and three clear of third-placed Stevenage - a title charge is well within their reach.

That being said, Bradford's triumph against the Pilgrims marked their first away victory in eight games on the road across all competitions, and only their second since August.

As a result, travelling supporters will make the trip to Vale Park feeling cautious, especially after seeing the visitors lose three of their last five away games.

Team News

Port Vale have struggled throughout the season, but they have been dealing with extensive injuries out wide in recent months.

For example, wing-backs Mitchell Clark and Liam Gordon have both been sidelined since September through injury, while Marvin Johnson and Jordan Gabriel have missed the last four and 10 games respectively, and all four will sit out once again on Tuesday.

In their absence, Jaheim Headley and Kyle John could start, flanking a back three of Cameron Humphreys, Ben Heneghan and Connor Hall.

As for Bradford, they will be without centre-back Matthew Pennington, while left wing-back Lewis Richards is a doubt, so Alexander may opt for Josh Neufville and Tyreik Wright out wide, either side of defenders Aden Baldwin, Joe Wright and Ibou Touray.

Elsewhere, forward Nick Powell, who has not featured since September's 4-1 EFL Cup loss against Newcastle United, is also set to miss out, though Stephen Humphrys should be ready to start, supported up top by Bobby Pointon and Antoni Sarcevic.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; John, Humphreys, Heneghan, C Hall, Headley; G Hall, Garrity, Walters; Cole, Paton

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Baldwin, J Wright, Touray; Neufville, Power, Metcalfe, T Wright; Pointon, Sarcevic; Humphrys

We say: Port Vale 1-1 Bradford City

Port Vale may be enduring a tough campaign, but their confidence will be boosted by back-to-back wins ahead of this week, as well as their commendable home record.

Bradford have been contrastingly excellent in League One, but their travelling form suggests that they could struggle to win once again.

