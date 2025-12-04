Preview: Port Vale vs Bristol Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 04 Dec 2025 23:04 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 03:48

Two sides that swapped divisions last term will meet in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday, when Port Vale welcome Bristol Rovers to Vale Park.

The Valiants are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since September, while the Gas will be hoping to earn their first outright victory in five games.

Match preview

Darren Moore's Port Vale were promoted to League One after finishing runners-up in the fourth tier in 2024-25, though they have struggled with the step up so far and currently sit 24th.

However, the Valiants thrashed division-mates Barnsley 5-0 on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy, bringing their latest winless run to an end.

Prior to that contest, Moore's side had lost four and drawn one of their previous five games - a stretch that included three league defeats - and the manager will be hoping that the surprise triumph can inspire his team this weekend.

Turning their attention to the FA Cup, fans will recall that Port Vale reached the second round by hammering non-league Maldon & Tiptree 5-1 on November 2, with Ruari Paton and Devante Cole both scoring braces.

The Valiants' best-ever finish in this famous competition came back in 1953-54, when they made the semi-finals, and while they are unlikely to go as far this season, supporters will take heart from their recent home record that features two wins and just one outright loss from their last five at Vale Park.

Meanwhile, Rovers have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on three separate occasions, and they will be dreaming of another cup run to boost morale during what has been a difficult campaign.

The Gas were relegated to League Two after finishing 22nd in the third tier last term, and while they had pictured a push for promotion under Darrell Clarke, things have not gone to plan so far.

Despite making a strong start, Rovers have lost each of their last eight league games, leaving them 21st in the table, and making them - by far - the most out-of-form club in the division.

However, Clarke's men won a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw with League Two promotion-hopefuls Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, and though the boss will be frustrated to see his team surrender a two-goal lead, he will be relieved to have avoided another defeat.

Additionally, that match marked the first time since their 2-1 victory over Bromley in the opening round of the FA Cup on November 1 that the Gas have scored more than once in a single game.

Rovers fans are unlikely to make the trip with much optimism on Saturday, but it should be noted that the visitors have won two of their five most recent away outings.

Port Vale FA Cup form:

W

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

L

W

Bristol Rovers FA Cup form:

W

Bristol Rovers form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

L

W

Team News

Port Vale made changes for their EFL Trophy clash with Barnsley, though their first round FA Cup clash last month featured more regulars such as goalkeeper Joe Gauci, who could start again on Saturday.

The loanee shot-stopper should be shielded by a backline consisting of Connor Hall, Cameron Humphreys and Jesse Debrah, while George Hall and Jaheim Headley may line up out wide in the absence of Marvin Johnson.

As for Rovers, Tom Lockyer sat out against Cambridge, but he could come back into the XI alongside defenders Stephan Negru and Clinton Mola given that Kacper Lopata was taken off with an injury on Tuesday.

At the opposite end of the pitch, striker Ellis Harrison will be keen to start after he bagged a brace earlier this week, and he could be supported up top by Luke Thomas and Freddie Issaka.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; C Hall, Humphreys, Debrah; G Hall, Walters, Byers, Headley; Paton; Faal, Cole

Bristol Rovers possible starting lineup:

Southwood; Negru, Lockyer, Mola; Cotterill, McEachran, Chang, Sparkes; Thomas, Issaka; Harrison

We say: Port Vale 2-1 Bristol Rovers

Port Vale may be in poor form at the moment, but they could be bolstered by their impressive 5-0 victory last time out.

Rovers might find themselves on the scoresheet after racing into an early lead against Cambridge, but unless they can solve their defensive issues, they are unlikely to progress to the third round.