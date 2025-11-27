Preview: Lincoln City vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 27 Nov 2025 10:14 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 12:33

Lincoln City play host to Port Vale on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that may take the club to the top of the League One table.

At a time when the home side sit two points adrift of the leaders, the visitors are bottom and at risk of being cut adrift from the teams above them in the relegation zone.

Match preview

With just three wins coming from their nine games since the start of October, Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala will not be overwhelmingly positive about his team's recent form.

Added to that, three defeats have come in their most recent five League One matches, all against teams outside of the top 10.

Nevertheless, despite only beating Doncaster Rovers in the third tier since October 25, Lincoln have somehow remained within two points of top spot.

Their home form has proven key with 17 points having been accumulated from eight games at the LNER Stadium, the only defeat coming at the hands of Exeter City.

Although Lincoln could theoretically end the next matchday at the top of the standings, they also sit just three points ahead of ninth-placed AFC Wimbledon.

As for Port Vale, there is a perception that Darren Moore is starting to fight for his job with his team now sitting at the bottom of the table.

Port Vale have now gone two months without recording a league victory and just two points have been collected from their last six matches.

Furthermore, their only win from eight games in all competitions came against non-league outfit Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup.

While the Valiants remain within three points of safety, Moore will argue that he is the best candidate to get his team out of trouble, but just 11 goals have been scored in 17 outings.

On the back of losing 1-0 to Plymouth Argyle - who sit directly above them in the standings - last week, this game and the upcoming FA Cup tie with Bristol Rovers could prove make or break for Moore.

Lincoln City League One form:

W L D L W L

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

D D L W W L

Port Vale League One form:

D L L L D L

Port Vale form (all competitions):

L W L D D L

Team News

Justin Obikwu and Freddie Draper are both pushing for recalls to the Lincoln XI after their goals as substitutes against Wycombe.

Skubala could tinker with his entire frontline with Ben House moving to the left and Francis Okoronkwo and James Collins dropping out.

Tendayi Darikwa, Conor McGrandles and House are all one caution away from a one-match suspension.

While Port Vale boss Moore may stick with a back five, Ronan Curtis is among those in contention for a return in midfield or attack.

Funso Ojo may also be recalled, with Rhys Walters potentially dropping out to accommodate an extra attacking threat.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; McGrandles, Bayliss; Street, Draper, House; Obikwu

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; John, Humphreys, Heneghan, Hall, Headley; Hall, Garrity; Curtis; Cole, Paton

We say: Lincoln City 2-0 Port Vale

Although Lincoln have struggled to put together consistent results of late, they are the clear favourites to prevail from this contest. There have been times this season when Port Vale have competed with some of the best teams in the division, but we feel that their hosts will record a professional victory.

