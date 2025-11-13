Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Lincoln City and Doncaster Rovers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both aiming to end winless runs in League One, Lincoln City and Doncaster Rovers will do battle at the LNER Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts remain sixth in England's third tier despite a dip in form, while their visitors have dropped to 18th spot.

Match preview

Lincoln City head into the weekend aiming to bounce back to winning ways and cement themselves at the top end of League One.

The Imps enjoyed a strong start to the campaign in England's third tier, earning 24 points from their first 12 outings, winning seven of those and only losing two.

Michael Skubala's side have failed to continue at that rate in recent weeks, though, adding just one more point to their tally in the last three attempts, courtesy of a goalless draw with Bradford City following a 1-0 loss to Leyton Orient.

A trip to Rotherham United then followed last weekend, and the Imps again came away empty-handed from a 3-0 defeat, as Reece James, Ar'Jany Martha and Denzel Hall got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Now, at least, on the back of a 2-0 away EFL Trophy victory over Barnsley in midweek, and still sitting sixth in League One and just three points off top spot, Lincoln City will aim to get back on track with a return to winning ways on Saturday and strengthen their standing in the top six.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to the LNER Stadium on Saturday aiming to end a slide towards the bottom end of the division.

After winning promotion and the League Two title last time around, Doncaster Rovers enjoyed a seamless transition, earning 12 points from their first seven outings back in England's third tier.

They have hit a slump since early September, though, adding just two more points to that tally in the last eight attempts, with the most recent draw coming against Reading after consecutive defeats to Leyton Orient and Northampton Town.

Then following an FA Cup triumph over Crewe Alexandra, Grant McCann's side set out to bounce back at home to Yorkshire rivals Barnsley last weekend, but they again came away empty-handed, suffering a 2-1 defeat despite Luke Molyneux's first-half equaliser, as Davis Keillor-Dunn sealed all three points for the visitors.

Now heading into the weekend on the back of an EFL Trophy victory over Bradford City on Tuesday, Doncaster Rovers find themselves 18th in League One, just three points above the drop zone and three outside of the top half, and they will hope to finally end their league winless run in Saturday's trip.

Lincoln City League One form:

WLWLDL

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

WLDLLW

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

LDLLDL

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

LLDWLW

Team News

Lincoln City will remain without attacker Ben House due to an ongoing injury, although Dom Jefferies and Jack Moylan did return to the fold for their midweek EFL Trophy tie.

After scoring in Tuesday's trip to Barnsley to move onto six goals for the season, James Collins may stay in and lead the line, while Oscar Thorn, Francis Okoronkwo, Erik Ring, Rob Street and Freddie Draper will compete for spots in support.

Elsewhere, Tom Bayliss and Conor McGrandles should both return to the midfield after dropping out of the starting XI for the EFL Trophy tie, while Sonny Bradley should come back in from the outset to join Adam Jackson at the back.

Doncaster Rovers also rotated for their midweek EFL Trophy tie and will revert back to a full-strength starting XI for Saturday's trip.

Brandon Hanlan got on the scoresheet against Bradford City on Tuesday, but Billy Sharp should return to the attack from the outset, while Luke Molyneux, Harry Clifton and Jordan Gibson should come back in behind the front man, with the latter coming off the bench to net a brace last time out.

Elsewhere, George Broadbent and captain Owen Bailey will return in midfield, despite competition from Robbie Gotts and Ben Close.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Hamer, Jackson, Bradley, Reach; Bayliss, McGrandles; Ring, Street, Thorn; Collins

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Grehan, O'Riordan, Pearson, Senior; Broadbent, Bailey; Molyneux, Clifton, Gibson; Sharp

We say: Lincoln City 2-1 Doncaster Rovers

With both sides desperate to end tough runs, Saturday's game promises to be an important contest at the LNER Stadium.

Ultimately, with the visitors having lost momentum from their promotion, we see Lincoln City having the quality to get back to winning ways with home advantage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sam Varley Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email