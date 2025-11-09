Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Port Vale and Fleetwood Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

League One outfit Port Vale will hope for respite in the EFL Trophy, when they welcome League Two opponents Fleetwood Town to Vale Park on Tuesday.

With Port Vale first with six points in their group, they must avoid defeat if they are to finish ahead of the second-placed visitors, who have five points following their 4-0 win against Leeds United Under-21s on October 7.

Match preview

A 4-1 win against Leeds United Under-21s in early September and 2-0 win against Accrington Stanley in early October have qualified the hosts for the next stage of the competition.

However, Port Vale are second last in 23rd place in League One with 13 points, with the club suffering a 4-0 defeat against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

That loss was the third game in four that they failed to find the back of the net in, a period in which they conceded on nine occasions.

Boss Darren Moore has only guided his players to one victory in five matches, while his team lost three and drew once in that time.

The Valiants won their most recent home fixture 5-1 in the FA Cup against Maldon & Triptee on November 2, but they were beaten in two and held to a stalemate in one of their prior three games at Vale Park.

Fleetwood Town's win against Leeds was their only clean sheet in their last 12 in all competitions, though they have scored in each of their past six.

The visitors were unfortunate in their 2-1 defeat against Crawley Town on Saturday in League Two considering they were reduced to 10 men in the 10th minute, and the result left them in 13th place with 22 points.

Peter Wild's side are winless in three matches against Port Vale, drawing 1-1 at home in March and losing 3-1 away from home in October 2024.

The Fishermen head to Vale Park having only succumbed to one loss in their six most recent outings, with the team getting the better of their opponents four times.

Fleetwood have only avoided defeat once in their last five contests on the road, losing by a one-goal margin in three of those games.

Team News

Port Vale are likely to field a back three featuring Jesse Debrah, Ben Heneghan and Kyle John, and they will play ahead of Ben Amos.

The hosts started Ryan Croasdale and Rhys Walters together last time out in the EFL Trophy, and they are candidates to play in midfield once again.

Mo Faal and Jayden Stockley will hope to be in the XI on Tuesday, and if they are selected, they could be stationed as partners up front.

Fleetwood attacker Ronan Coughlan could start in a supportive role behind James Norwood and Will Davies.

Expect Harrison Neal and George Morrison to appear ahead of centre-backs Conor Haughey, Harrison Holgate and Kayden Hughes.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Amos; Debrah, Heneghan, John; Curtis, Croasdale, Walters, Shorrock; Paton; Faal, Stockley

Fleetwood Town possible starting lineup:

Harrington; Haughey, Holgate, Hughes; McCann, Neal, Morrison, Roberts; Coughlan; Norwood, Davies

We say: Port Vale 1-2 Fleetwood Town

Though Port Vale rank a division above the visitors, they are in poor form and have struggled at home for some time.

Fleetwood Town have also found wins difficult to come by, but considering the hosts have often floundered in the final third, perhaps the Fishermen will claim victory.

