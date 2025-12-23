Liverpool's Mohamed Salah makes AFCON history with last-minute Egypt winner

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Dec 2025 13:19 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 14:50

Mohamed Salah scored in the dying minutes as Egypt secured a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday at Stade Ardar.

The home side fell behind in the first half, thanks to a goal from Prince Dube, but they responded strongly after the break, with Manchester City's Omar Marmoush restoring parity in the 64th minute.

With time running out, Salah produced a moment of inspiration and scored the winner in the stoppage time to give his country all three points.

According to Opta Joe, the Liverpool winger has created a new record by becoming the first Egyptian to score in five editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah's future at Liverpool looks secure

The 33-year-old is arguably one of the greatest players ever to have donned the Liverpool shirt, but his future came under scrutiny after his explosive interview earlier this month.

Salah heavily criticised both Arne Slot and the club for throwing him under the bus and even hinted that his future could lie away from Anfield.

The Egyptian was outstanding during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion before he left for AFCON, and Slot will be delighted with his form for his country.

Moreover, Liverpool can hardly afford to let him go following the injury to Alexander Isak, who is set to be out for at least a few months after undergoing surgery for a fibula fracture.

Jamie Carragher, who previously slammed Salah for his previous comments, also feels that the Egyptian will not leave the club after he returns from international duty.

Salah can play a pivotal role for Liverpool

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

With Cody Gakpo also out injured, Liverpool are short of options in their attacking areas, and selling Salah does not make any sense.

Slot will have to find a way not only to integrate him into the squad but also to establish a system that allows him to recapture his best form.

Liverpool are likely to delve into the transfer market to sign a new winger, and AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a move.