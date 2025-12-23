Alexander Isak injury: How Liverpool could replace star as worst fears are realised

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Dec 2025 00:59

Liverpool have confirmed that record signing Alexander Isak successfully underwent surgery on Monday following a serious injury sustained during the 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sweden international suffered an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture in the act of scoring the opening goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The incident occurred in the 56th minute after a challenge from Spurs defender Micky van de Ven, leaving the striker unable to celebrate his clinical finish.

Arne Slot soon withdrew a distraught Isak, and the Reds' worst fears have now been realised.

Alexander Isak injury: Liverpool confirm fans' worst fears

© Imago / Action Plus

While the operation was a success, the club has placed no specific timeframe on his return to action.

"Alexander Isak today successfully underwent surgery on the injury he sustained on Saturday," the club statement read.

"The Liverpool striker was injured in a challenge in the process of scoring the opening goal against Tottenham Hotspur and had to be substituted.

"After diagnosis, an operation was completed today on an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture. Isak's rehabilitation will now continue at the AXA Training Centre, with no timeframe yet placed on his return."

Isak has endured a frustrating stop-start debut season at Anfield, where he has yet to sparkle and show the form that made the defending Premier League champions pay a record £125m fee to Newcastle United.

The Swede's goal against Spurs was his third of the season after 16 appearances in all competitions, having scored 27 in 42 appearances for the Magpies in the 2024-25 season.

Alexander Isak injury: How do Liverpool replace injured forward?

© Sports Mole / Mark Pain, Pro Sports Images

Despite Liverpool's summer business, there was a feeling that the Reds were thin in certain areas.

While Hugo Ekitike has been money well spent for Slot's team, their options in attacking areas are spread thin without Isak.

Since Mohamed Salah is currently on international duty with Egypt, for whom he scored in the Pharaohs' Africa Cup of Nations opening match on Monday, the forward could be absent for the next month, and his future at Anfield thereafter remains uncertain.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, who reportedly has a £65m release clause under certain conditions.

While not an out-and-out striker like Isak, the Ghana international has Premier League experience and potentially adds necessary quality and depth to the Reds' attack, which has looked desperately lacking in recent weeks as injuries have hit.

With Slot not seemingly trusting Federico Chiesa to start in the league or Champions League, a player of Semenyo's profile undoubtedly adds to the Reds' options.

One unconventional option could be recalling Harvey Elliott to the club following limited minutes at Aston Villa.

Elliott's loan move to Villa has not been successful, as he has not played in nearly two months, and Unai Emery recently confirmed that the club are looking to find solutions for the Englishman in the winter window.