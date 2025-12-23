Luis Enrique at PSG: Club 'considering' historic contract to recognise transformation of Paris giants

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Dec 2025 00:20 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 00:31

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering offering Luis Enrique an unprecedented contract in Paris.

The European champions, currently enjoying the most decorated period in the club's history, recently secured their sixth trophy of the 2025 calendar year by defeating Flamengo in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final last week.

This historic run was highlighted by the club finally securing a first-ever Champions League title during the 2024-25 campaign.

Despite a slightly inconsistent start to the current Ligue 1 season, where they currently sit second in the table behind Lens, the hierarchy remain fully committed to the Spaniard's long-term vision.

Reports suggest that the leadership at the Parc des Princes believe the former Barcelona boss has successfully shifted the club's culture away from a reliance on individual superstars toward a cohesive team model.

PSG weighing up historic deal for Enrique

© Imago

According to a report from Diario AS via Centre Goals, the PSG management are seriously considering offering Enrique an unprecedented agreement described as a "lifetime contract".

Such a deal would represent a first in the history of professional football, moving beyond the standard fixed-term contracts typically handed to managers.

The 55-year-old is already under contract in the French capital until June 2027 , having signed an extension earlier this year.

??| BREAKING: Paris Saint-Germain are seriously considering offering Luis Enrique a deal described as a "???????? ????????".



This would be the ????? ???? agreement of its kind handed to anyone in football history. ???



[@diarioas] pic.twitter.com/rUZphmwtLC — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 22, 2025

However, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos are supposedly keen to grant him total security to continue his project.

It is understood that Enrique feels completely fulfilled and supported in his current role despite the constant pressure associated with the Parisian job.

Transformation of the PSG project under Enrique

© Iconsport

The reported proposed lifetime deal is a direct reflection of how much Enrique has altered the landscape of the club since he arrived in 2023.

By facilitating the departures of high-profile figures like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, the head coach has built a more balanced squad centred on emerging talents such as Vitinha and Bradley Barcola.

Enrique's ability to maintain elite performance levels while integrating youth has reportedly convinced the board that he is the only man for the job.

While the Spaniard has traditionally preferred shorter commitments throughout his career, the unique level of control he enjoys in Paris may tempt him to accept.

Success in the second half of the season will likely determine when official talks regarding this historic commitment begin in earnest.