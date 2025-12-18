Man Utd transfer news: Marcus Rashford's future takes a 'fresh twist' as La Liga giants eye on-loan Barcelona forward

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 08:52 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 08:53

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United during next summer's transfer window.

The England international is currently on loan at Barcelona from Man United, and the Catalan outfit have the option to sign him on a permanent basis for £26m next year.

Rashford has been in impressive form for the La Liga champions, scoring seven goals and registering 11 assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

However, Barcelona have allegedly not yet decided whether to bring the attacker to Camp Nou on a long-term basis, with the club believed to be considering signing a younger player in that area.

The 28-year-old has two goals and eight assists in 16 La Liga appearances this term, while he has excelled in the Champions League, scoring four goals and registering three assists in six appearances in the competition.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Atletico 'eyeing' summer move for Rashford

According to reports in Spain, Atletico are keeping a close eye on the situation, with Diego Simeone's side interested in a summer deal for Rashford.

The forward is believed to be open to making the move to Wanda Metropolitano, but Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen on his services.

Rashford has a contract with Man United until the summer of 2028, but it is highly unlikely that he will represent the Red Devils again following his fall-out with head coach Ruben Amorim.

The forward's attitude was consistently called into question by Amorim during the first half of the 2024-25 season, which led to a loan switch to Aston Villa being sanctioned.

© Imago

Rashford 'highly unlikely' to represent Man United again

Villa had the chance to sign Rashford on a permanent basis, but the club's failure to qualify for this season's Champions League made a deal very difficult.

Rashford has scored 138 goals and registered 78 assists in 426 appearances for Man United, with his best season coming in 2022-23, when he scored 30 goals and registered 12 assists in 56 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona could pass up the option to sign the forward on a permanent basis despite his strong form, but the Englishman could be given the chance to join another of Spain's elite clubs.