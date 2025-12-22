Man Utd vs. Man City: Bournemouth superstar Antoine Semenyo incredibly set to decide future 'today'

By Matt Law | 22 Dec 2025 15:49 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 15:53

Antoine Semenyo could reportedly make a decision on his future before the end of Monday, as the battle for the Bournemouth attacker intensifies.

It is becoming increasingly likely that the Ghana international will be on the move during the January transfer window due to the presence of a release clause in his contract.

Semenyo can leave the Cherries for £65m in the first two weeks of the January transfer window, which has alerted a number of major clubs.

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form this season, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in 16 Premier League appearances.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs to be linked with Semenyo, but it is understood that Manchester United and Manchester City are leading the race.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man United, Man City 'battling' for Semenyo

According to Sky Sports News, Semenyo could make a decision on his future before the end of Monday, with Man United and Man City both set to be informed of the outcome.

Liverpool are believed to have stepped up their interest following Alexander Isak's injury blow, but the Reds have work to do in order to move past Man United and Man City.

Semenyo made the move to Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, and in two years with the Cherries, he has scored 30 goals and registered 13 assists in 106 appearances.

The attacker has 28 goals and 12 assists in 97 Premier League appearances, and he has fast become one of the most impressive forwards in England's top flight.

It is believed that Man United head coach Ruben Amorim also views Semenyo as a player capable of featuring as a left-sided wing-back.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Which club will win the race for Semenyo?

It is understood that Man United and Man City are neck-and-neck for his signature.

At this stage of proceedings, the Manchester duo are regarded as joint-favourites, so only Semenyo will know which club he is leaning towards.

Paying the £65m release clause and matching his wage demands is not expected to be an issue for either club, even in January, so it could be simply up to the player to decide whether he wants to wear red or blue in Manchester.