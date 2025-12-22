Chelsea 'identify' Lille midfielder as potential January target

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Dec 2025 19:26

Chelsea have reportedly identified Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi as a potential midfield target ahead of the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old has made 14 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, providing an assist, and has further made five appearances in the Europa League.

Bouaddi featured 36 times across all competitions last term and is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in world football.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the young midfielder, with the Red Devils even holding internal talks about signing him.

According to a report from Caughtoffside, Bouaddi has emerged as one of Chelsea's top priorities, although bolstering the attacking department is not seen as urgent.

Chelsea looking to sign a new midfielder?

The report claims that Blues are keen to add a dynamic, high-energy midfielder who can provide rotation and long-term value to the side.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are carrying loads of work in the centre of the pitch, and Enzo Maresca could be looking to bring in another extra midfielder to ease their burden.

Several European clubs are tracking his progress, but Chelsea are keen on moving decisively to try and get ahead of the competition.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace ace Adam Wharton are top midfield targets for Chelsea, but neither of them are attainable in January.

Can Man Utd challenge Chelsea for Bouaddi?

Liverpool are well-stocked in midfield, but they could look to bring in a young midfielder next summer, especially if Wataru Endo is allowed to leave the club.

Signing a holding midfielder is a priority for Man Utd, with the likes of Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte facing an uncertain future at the club.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Ruben Neves in the January transfer window, but if they decide to bank on young talent, Bouaddi could be a brilliant option for them.