Chelsea transfer news: Can Aaron Anselmino be recalled from Borussia Dortmund during winter window?

By Darren Plant | 22 Dec 2025 15:28

Chelsea may reportedly be left with a decision to make over the future of Aaron Anselmino in January.

Back in August 2024, Chelsea paid a reported £15.6m to sign the young Argentine from Boca Juniors on a long-term contract.

However, the centre-back's only appearance in a Chelsea shirt has come as a late substitute against Benfica in the last 16 of the Club World Cup during the summer.

The 20-year-old was allowed to link up with Borussia Dortmund during the previous transfer window and his time at the Westfalenstadion has been mixed.

While injuries have restricted him to seven starts and two substitute outings in all competitions, Anselmino has generally impressed when able to feature.

Chelsea given Anselmino dilemma

According to Sky Deutschland reporter Patrick Berger, Chelsea have the option to recall Anselmino next month.

As the player has not reached a 'defined' number of minutes in a Dortmund shirt, an option to end his time in Germany is available to the Chelsea powers-that-be.

That said, Dortmund are allegedly of the opinion that Chelsea will not take up that option and allow the player - who is happy at the Bundesliga giants - to continue.

Since the end of the November international break, Anselmino has made four starts, starring in wins over Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim.

Therefore, when fit, the starlet appears to be very much in the thinking of Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac.

Will Anselmino become long-term Chelsea option?

As it stands, there is every expectation that Anselmino will be given an opportunity to impress at Chelsea at some point.

Nevertheless, ahead of his 21st birthday in April, he has still only made 33 senior appearances during his career.

Although Chelsea officials are big admirers of the player, it makes sense for him to spend the rest of this season and potentially 2026-27 elsewhere.

Despite Chelsea having no interest in entertaining permanent offers for Anselmino, there may be a willingness to allow him to spend another campaign at Dortmund if he remains in the first team.