Napoli vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 25 Jan 2026 19:28

Napoli and Chelsea, two teams with vastly contrasting objectives, will clash in the final game of the Champions League league phase on Wednesday night.

The hosts are currently outside the qualifying places altogether in 25th, meaning they are battling for their place in the knockout round on the final day.

Meanwhile, the visitors are eighth in the table but only above the chasing pack on goal difference, leaving them still fighting for a top eight position on Wednesday.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the league phase encounter.

What time does Napoli vs. Chelsea kick off?

The Champions League clash will get underway at 8pm UK time on Wednesday, which will be 9pm for local viewers.

Where is Napoli vs. Chelsea being played?

The match will be held at Napoli's Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, which can hold a capacity of up to 54,726.

How to watch Napoli vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Napoli and Chelsea will be available to watch on TNT Sports 4 for UK viewers.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to watch the match on the Discovery+ website, or on the Discovery+ app, which is available on phones, tablets and games consoles.

Highlights

You will be able to access highlights on TNT Sport Football's YouTube page following the match. Discovery+ will also have a recap of the game on their platform, while clips of key moments are likely to be posted on TNT Sport Football's X account.

What is at stake for Napoli vs. Chelsea?

Napoli have endured an underwhelming Champions League campaign, and their place in the knockout rounds is at stake when they take on Chelsea in the final fixture of the league phase.

The hosts are outside the top 24 on goal difference, meaning they must secure a better result than the teams around them to move into the qualifying places.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are eighth in the standings and only above the teams below them on goal difference, meaning they must match the result of the chasing pack and maintain their superior goal difference to ensure their top eight place.