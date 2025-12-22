Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'working to recruit' former Barcelona star but face Manchester United 'battle' in January

By Lewis Nolan | 22 Dec 2025 01:41 , Last updated: 22 Dec 2025 07:40

Chelsea are actively working to sign Vitor Roque of Palmeiras in the January transfer window, but they face competition from Manchester United, the latest report has claimed.

The Blues managed to come from behind to draw 2-2 with Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon, and they have now scored six goals in their last five Premier League games, whereas they had netted 10 times in their prior five.

Boss Enzo Maresca will hope that his side can improve their output in the final third over the winter period, especially as the race for Champions League football is set to ramp up, with the Blues in fourth place but level on 29 points with fifth-placed Liverpool.

The club spent in excess of £300m in the summer window, and it would not be surprising if they looked to spend further in January in order to boost their chances of securing a spot in the top four.

Sky Sports Switzerland report that former Barcelona striker Roque has become a target for Chelsea, adding that the Blues are ahead of Manchester United in the race for the Brazilian's signature from Palmeiras.

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Vitor Roque assessed: Is striker right target for January transfer window?

Roque only played 14 La Liga games for Barcelona in the 2023-24 campaign, before he was then loaned to Real Betis for the 2024-25 season, playing 22 matches in the league.

The 20-year-old scored six times in those two seasons, but the striker did score 16 times in the 2025 Brazilian Serie A, rediscovering the form that made the Catalans bring him to Spain.

Judging the forward for his time in La Liga would be harsh, especially when considering he joined a turbulent Barca team as a teenager.

Chelsea already have two strikers on their books, with Liam Delap and Joao Pedro capable of playing up front, so if they did opt to move for Roque, perhaps Pedro could be used primarily as a number 10.

Cole Palmer may have to be moved from central areas towards the right, but he has arguably played better on the flanks rather than as an attacking midfielder.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea or Manchester United: Should Vitor Roque sign for either side?

Chelsea have been the Premier League's biggest spenders since the arrival of Todd Boehly in 2022, with their expenditure significantly exceeding £1bn in that time.

Much of the Blues' focus has been on signing younger stars on long contracts in order to develop them to their potential at Stamford Bridge, but few have made the grade.

Stars like Jamie Bynoe-Gittens have struggled for consistent playing time, though Roque may not find it particularly easy to find minutes at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim either.

Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko were all signed in the summer, and they will all expect to start a significant number of games.

Perhaps it would be better for Roque to wait until the summer transfer window so that he can assess the state of both clubs after their respective campaigns end.