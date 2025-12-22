Preview: Senegal vs Botswana - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 22 Dec 2025 07:34

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group D fixture between Senegal and Botswana takes place on Tuesday at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Morocco, as both nations begin their campaigns at AFCON 2025 with contrasting expectations.

The Teranga Lions arrive as one of the tournament favourites, while the Zebras will look to defy the odds and make a statement as they seek their first-ever victory at an AFCON finals.

Match preview

Senegal enter the 2025 AFCON as one of Africa’s most experienced sides, making their 18th finals appearance and sixth in succession after lifting the trophy in 2021.

The Teranga Lions dominated qualification for Morocco 2025 by going unbeaten across six matches, conceding just one goal and finishing with the joint-best defensive record alongside Mali.

Senegal’s attacking output in qualifying was led by Sadio Mane and Habib Diarra, who both scored three goals to underline the team’s balance.

Their tournament build-up featured eye-catching friendly performances, including a historic 3-1 victory over England in June 2025 through goals from Ismaila Sarr, Diarra and Cheikh Sabaly, followed by a 2-0 defeat to Brazil on 15 November 2025 and an emphatic 8-0 win over Kenya three days later.

In World Cup qualifying, Senegal recorded dominant wins over Mauritania and South Sudan in October 2025 before edging DR Congo 3-2 in September 2025.

Across these six matches, Senegal scored 22 goals and conceded only four, reinforcing their status as one of Africa’s elite national teams.

Historically, Senegal boast a strong AFCON opening-game record, remaining unbeaten in 15 of their 17 tournament openers and winning their last five.

The squad is built around established internationals such as Mane, Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly, with Pape Thiaw leading the team into his first AFCON as head coach.

This fixture will mark Senegal’s first meeting with Botswana at an AFCON finals, having previously defeated them twice during the 2015 AFCON qualifying campaign, winning 2-0 away in September 2014 before completing a 3-0 home victory in November 2014.

© Imago

Botswana arrive in Morocco for only their second AFCON finals appearance after last featuring in the tournament in 2012, where they exited at the group stage after three defeats.

Qualification for AFCON 2025 marked a historic achievement for Botswana after finishing second in Group C, with a pivotal moment coming in November 2024 when the Zebras held Egypt to a 1-1 draw to seal qualification.

Botswana’s recent results include a 2-0 win over Somalia in March 2025, defeats to Algeria and Mozambique in September, a narrow loss to Uganda in October, a 2-2 draw with Guinea and a 2-1 friendly defeat to Tunisia in December 2025.

Their qualification journey included early setbacks before key wins over Cabo Verde and valuable draws secured progression.

Morena Ramoreboli will become the first South African manager to lead another nation at an AFCON finals, with Botswana still searching for their first-ever tournament victory.

Senegal form (all competitions):

WWWWLW

Botswana form (all competitions):

WLLLDL

Team News

© Imago

Senegal will begin their AFCON 2025 campaign without winger Assane Diao, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a right thigh injury.

Head coach Thiaw has opted to proceed with an unchanged squad, with Ismaila Sarr, Diarra and Ismail Jakobs all overcoming earlier fitness concerns.

The remainder of Senegal’s experienced squad, including Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pape Sarr, are fit and available.

Botswana have confirmed their travelling squad and completed preparations with no reported injuries or late withdrawals.

The Zebras arrive at the tournament at full strength, with only five players based outside the domestic league.

One of those troops is one-cap midfielder Renei Batlokwa, who represents Maldon & Tiptree in England's Isthmian League North Division.

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Gueye, Camara, P. Sarr; Ndiaye, Mane, I. Sarr

Botswana possible starting lineup:

Kaosipula; Velaphi, Leinanyane, Gaolaolwe, Johnson; Seakanyeng, Mohutiswa, Ditsele; Boy, Sesinyi, Orebonye

We say: Senegal 3-0 Botswana

The 2021 AFCON champions are among the favourites to lift the trophy in Morocco and possess the quality to overcome any opponent on current form, with their confidence and depth expected to prove too strong for Botswana as the Lions look to continue their impressive AFCON opening-day record on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.